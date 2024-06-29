Miami FC Signs League One Forward Khalid Balogun

June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club has announced today the acquisition of forward Khalid Balogun, on loan from Lexington Sporting Club for the remainder of the 2024 Season.

Balogun signed with Lexington in 2023 after a three-season stint in the National Independent Soccer Association with the Maryland Bobcats FC. Following 24 NISA appearances, the DC native made his way to the League One side where he had four goals and five assists in 2023 for the Kentucky team.

Balogun now joins Miami FC in the USL Championship midseason after nine 2024 appearances with Lexington SC, including matches in the 2024 USL Cup.

This announcement comes ahead of Miami's match against Detroit City FC tonight. Tickets for the game are available at miamifc.com/tickets and the match can be streamed on TV33, CBS News App, or ESPN+.

