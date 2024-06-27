Dr. Kellie Dixon Joins Cobras Ownership Group

June 27, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

Carolina Cobras News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Cobras Arena Football Team is thrilled to announce that Dr. Kellie Dixon, founder of Clear Pathway Consulting Services, LLC becomes a minority owner of the Carolina Cobras for the 2025 season. Recently Dr. K, a Triad local, served as a corporate partner of the team's successful 2024 season. (Clear Pathway has served as a team Sponsor as well as our "Road to the Championship" partner).

Dr. Kellie Dixon brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the Carolina Cobras. As the founder and CEO of Clear Pathway Consulting Services, LLC, Dr. Dixon has demonstrated a profound commitment to excellence and success in her professional career. Her strategic insights and dedication to community engagement align seamlessly with the Carolina Cobras' mission to excel both on and off the field. She will join as a board member to the Cobras Ownership group which is growing in strength under majority owner John Kane as well as his partners owner Mark Francis, Paulie Walnutz, Theron Davis, Darren Hunter, and Josh Resignalo.

"We are excited about the potential addition of Dr. Dixon to our ownership group," said John Kane, majority owner of the Carolina Cobras. "Her proven track record in organizational development, leadership and her passion for community development make her an ideal candidate to help lead the Carolina Cobras into a new era of growth and success."

Clear Pathway Consulting Services, LLC, under Dr. Dixon's leadership, has consistently achieved remarkable milestones in fostering organizational excellence and community empowerment. Dr. Dixon's vision for synergy between sports and community enhancement aligns perfectly with the Carolina Cobras' commitment to becoming a cornerstone of our community.

Dr. Dixon is in the final stages of joining the ownership and is poised to take on her minority ownership role with the team. Once approved she will become the first female owner/board member in team history. The Cobras enter their seventh season of play in the National Arena League in 2025 after five playoff runs, four championship appearances, and a championship victory the Cobras in 2018. Leading the Cobras on the field will be the 2024 NAL Head Coach of the Year Brandon Negron who enters his second season as head coach of the team.

For more information on Dr. Kellie Dixon and Clear Pathway Consulting Services, LLC, please visit www.clearpathwaycs.com.

