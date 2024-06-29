15 QMJHL Players Drafted

Las Vegas, Nevada - Fifteen QMJHL players were selected today at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, held at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

"First of all, I'd like to congratulate these 15 players, as well as their parents and the staff of their respective clubs, because being drafted is a team effort, said commissioner Mario Cecchini. That's better than last year (12), and our 2025 and 2026 prospects look promising. As a League, we're always looking for more (drafted players) and we're going to keep working hard on that. We need to continue to get the word out about our top players so that NHL scouts and teams become even more interested in them."

Rimouski Océanic defenseman Spencer Gill was our first representative selected, 59th overall, by the Philadelphia Flyers, who have a Québec general manager, Daniel Brière.

Maxim Massé, forward for the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, followed at 66th, to the Anaheim Ducks, whose head scout is Quebecer Martin Madden Jr.

Three other QMJHL players were selected in the third round: Baie-Comeau Drakkar defenseman Alexis Bernier at 73rd by the Seattle Kraken, Cape Breton Eagles defenseman Tomas Lavoie at 89th by the Utah Hockey Club, and Saint John Sea Dogs forward Eriks Mateiko at 90th by the Washington Capitals.

Rare feat: four Drakkar players were drafted. After Bernier, the others were forwards Raoul Boilard (119th, Rangers), Justin Poirier (156th, Hurricanes) and Matyas Melovsky (171st, Devils).

It's also worth noting that Utah, with Lavoie and Gabe Smith (Moncton, 103rd), and Anaheim, with Massé and Alexandre Blais (Rimouski, 100th), have picked twice in our league. Utah's head coach is Quebecer André Tourigny, who previously coached the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Halifax Mooseheads.

