Eagles Lavoie, Milota Chosen in 2024 NHL Entry Draft
June 29, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Cape Breton Eagles News Release
This afternoon, defenceman Tomas Lavoie and goaltender Jakub Milota were both chosen during the 2024 NHL Entry Draft which was taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada.
18-year-old Lavoie was chosen in the 3rd round, 89th overall by the Utah Hockey Club. He was the second highest drafted player from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League in this year's draft.
Just ten picks later, 18-year-old goaltender Jakub Milota was chosen in the 4th round, 99th overall by the Nashville Predators. He was the highest drafted goaltender from the QMJHL during this year's draft.
