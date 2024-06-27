33rd AFL ArenaBowl Championship Game to Take Place at the American Dream Center (New Jersey)

East Rutherford, NJ - The Arena Football League (AFL) announces ArenaBowl XXXIII, scheduled for Friday, July 19th, 2024, at the iconic American Dream Entertainment/Retail Center in East Rutherford, NJ. The 2024 Series of events will take place from Thursday, July 18th to Saturday, July 20th, 2024. This signals the AFL's revival under new leadership. It promises a thrilling championship game alongside a lineup of exciting events.

American Dream is a must-visit destination featuring an extensive list of dining options, attractions, and retail, including numerous flagship locations and the immersive luxury shopping and dining experience.

"We are ecstatic that the Arena Football League has selected American Dream as the host for an exhilarating championship weekend," said Bryan Gaus, Senior Vice President and General Manager of American Dream. "We eagerly anticipate the fast-paced action and high impact play that will be felt throughout the venue, as a new AFL champion is crowned and more dreams become reality at American Dream. This event further demonstrates that American Dream is a sought-after venue for major sporting events, alongside its premier retail, dining, and attractions."

The first major move of bringing in Jeff Fisher as their new Commissioner, coupled with founding father Jerry Kurz (In-House General Counsel and Senior Advisor), immediately stabilizes the validity and credibility of The AFL. Followed with several key front-office additions, the league progresses quickly and demonstrates its dedication to strong leadership and operational excellence.

The Arena Football League is actively engaging with partners who share its vision for growth and community impact. While the league continues to embrace its roots in thrilling indoor football action, it also seeks to expand its reach and strengthen ties with local and national businesses interested in innovative partnerships.

The Arena Football League aims to create great sports moments and grow a strong sports community globally. The highlight will be the 2024 ArenaBowl, promising an exciting event for fans of all ages, celebrating arena football.

Arena Football League Chairman Chris Chetty is enthusiastic about the venue's selection and the league's direction, saying, "The American Dream venue embodies the vibrancy and energy that the new AFL stands for. It's the ideal backdrop for showcasing our revived league to the community and sports enthusiasts worldwide." "The American Dream not only offers a fantastic setting for our ArenaBowl championship game but also aligns perfectly with our vision of integrating high-energy sports entertainment with family-friendly and community-focused activities," Chetty stated.

