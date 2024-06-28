Indy Ignite Hires George Padjen As Inaugural Head Coach

June 28, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Indy Ignite News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Ignite, Indiana's professional volleyball team, announces George Padjen as its head coach. Padjen is a renowned collegiate volleyball coach with 25 years of experience on the court and comes to Ignite from Concordia University, where he helped lead the team to nine NCAA championships. As head coach, Padjen will recruit Indy's first players, build its team strategy, and prepare Ignite for success in its inaugural season in 2025.

"It is rare to find an individual with such genuine passion and dedication as George Padjen," said Mary Kay Huse, General Manager and President of Indy Ignite. "George is meticulously focused on player development. From day one, Pro Volleyball Federation has focused on the players first, and George shares that same sense of servant leadership. I couldn't be more excited to work hand-in-hand with him as we build Indy Ignite into a franchise that will energize our fans and make our city proud."

Prior to Ignite, Padjen spent 21 years as Assistant Coach for the highly decorated volleyball program at Concordia University, St. Paul. He was hired alongside Brady Starkey - the winningest active volleyball coach in any division - and together, they built Concordia St. Paul into one of the greatest dynasties in college volleyball.

Padjen also coached at Minnesota Select, one of the premier volleyball clubs in the country and a breeding ground for volleyball superstars such as Kansas alum and pro outside hitter, Jenny Mosser; four-time Academic All-Big Ten Minnesota libero, CC McGraw; professional setter and University of Wisconsin alum, Izzy Ashburn; and former First Team All-American at Minnesota, Katherine Harms.

"George brings a unique player-driven perspective to his coaching style, helping athletes develop their skills and embrace innovation both on and off the court," said Jim Schumacher, co-owner of Indy Ignite. "This entrepreneurial spirit makes him the perfect fit for Indy Ignite, as our team works to optimize the fan experience and bring the best of women's volleyball to Indianapolis."

Beyond coaching, Padjen is also the Co-Founder of Athlusion - a corporate search firm that connects athletes with career opportunities. Athlusion empowers former athletes to pursue their passions, while helping companies find game-changing hires that understand the value of teamwork.

For Padjen, this role is an opportunity to build another winning team and drive innovation in the sports industry. He looks forward to bringing his honest, forward-thinking approach to Indy Ignite and its Fan Firestorm.

"Volleyball is the ultimate team sport. All the pieces have to work in perfect unison, but no two players are alike," said Padjen. "My job is to help each player achieve their individual goals, while fostering an environment for team success. At Indy Ignite, we're working together to find that exact, right formula for victory by building a lasting culture around the principles of hard work and positive attitude."

As head coach of Indy Ignite, Padjen's first job will be signing 14 world-class players for the team's debut in 2025. All Pro Volleyball Federation players became free agents at the end of the 2024 season, giving Indy Ignite a chance to recruit top players from other teams.

Player contract negotiations are currently underway - with signing announcements to come starting June 30. These recruiting efforts will lead up to the Pro Volleyball Federation College Draft at the end of the year.

"This is a pivotal time for Indy Ignite, as we lay the foundation for our future team," said Don Hutchinson, co-owner of Indy Ignite. "George is already diving in, building relationships, and showing the world that Indianapolis didn't come here just to play - we're here to win."

Indy Ignite will play in the state-of-the-art Fishers Event Center starting in January 2025 - with season ticket deposits available now! Visit IndyIgniteVB.com to secure your season tickets and become a member of the exclusive Indy Ignite Founders Club today.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from June 28, 2024

Indy Ignite Hires George Padjen As Inaugural Head Coach - Indy Ignite

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.