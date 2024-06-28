Supernovas Set Sights on PVF Free Agency

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first-ever Pro Volleyball Federation Champions, are gearing up for the PVF free agency period that's set to begin on June 30.

The Supernovas have been in deep talks with free agents since the negotiating window opened on June 1.

"Coming off a special championship-winning season, we are in a unique position to add world-class players to our roster and continue to cultivate a championship culture," Supernovas Interim Head Coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn said. "Relationships have always been at the forefront for me in this industry, which made this free agency period very rewarding in being able to connect with so many great players. We are extremely excited to showcase this talented group as the foundation of the 2025 Omaha Supernovas and introduce them to NovasNation!"

The Pro Volleyball Federation goes into 2025 with increased player compensation which was announced back in March. The total compensation for each PVF team will exceed $1.3 million. Each franchise will field a 14-person active roster with two practice player spots reserved for college draftees. The U.S. College Player Draft is set for later this year.

"This is such an exciting time for our franchise as we move into season two. The interest in Omaha has been off the charts. It's been a phenomenal collaboration being able to work closely with our front office and coaching staff to help build a championship roster," Team President Diane Mendenhall said. "We can't wait for our fans to meet these incredible athletes and give the tremendous welcome that NovasNation is known for here in the volleyball capital of the world."

The Supernovas are coming off a storybook ending to its inaugural season, winning the first Pro Volleyball Federation Championship after sweeping the Grand Rapids Rise at the CHI Health Center on May 18.

