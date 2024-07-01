Supernovas Officially Hire Laura "Bird" Kuhn as Head Coach, Drops Interim Title

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas are thrilled to officially announce Laura "Bird" Kuhn as head coach, dropping the interim title that she inherited from last season.

Kuhn continues her stay in Omaha after winning the first-ever Pro Volleyball Federation Championship on May 18 when the Supernovas swept the Grand Rapids Rise inside the CHI Health Center to cap off a storybook season. Originally hired as an assistant coach, Kuhn took over as Interim Head Coach on Feb. 6, only two matches into the inaugural season. Kuhn would lead Omaha to a 17-7 overall record under her watch, which includes the two postseason victories.

"Omaha is a special place and truly is the volleyball capital of the world," Kuhn said. "The Supernovas organization is full of amazing people who have invested in one another to establish a culture of success. Creating such an impact in a one-of-kind community has been a life-changing experience, making this a huge drawback for me. I'm looking forward to being back with NovasNation!"

Kuhn was the main voice in balancing and managing a roster, widely seen as one of the best in the first season of the PVF. That became even more important as the Supernovas were one of the most injury-riddled teams in the league, losing three key contributors for substantial parts of the season.

"We couldn't be more excited for Bird to continue her tenure in Omaha," Supernovas Team President Diane Mendenhall said. "She took the reins in February with this team and did a phenomenal job of guiding them to the championship. She fostered a championship culture with a united sense of purpose. We saw that play out in the championship semi-finals with the reserve sweep over San Diego and followed by the sweep of Grand Rapids to capture the inaugural championship."

Kuhn isn't new to this role, serving as the head volleyball coach for Texas A&M from 2018 through 2022. Bird was named the 2019 SEC Coach of the Year after leading the Aggies to a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Prior to Texas A&M, Kuhn established herself as one of the top assistants in the country, winning the 2015 AVCA National Assistant of the Year, as the Associate Head Coach at the University of Kansas where she helped the team reach its first Final Four in school history.

Kuhn will lead the coaching staff and collaborate with the front office in evaluating and signing talent for the 2025 Omaha Supernovas roster, which began with nine signees on the first day of the PVF Free Agency period on June 30. Omaha will return to the CHI Health Center for the second season of the Pro Volleyball Federation, set to begin in January 2025.

