Indy Ignite Celebrates Successful First Day of Player Signing

July 1, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Indy Ignite News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana's professional volleyball team, Indy Ignite officially signed its first 10 players on Sunday, June 30. These world-class athletes will lay the foundation for the team, as Indy Ignite builds anticipation for their Pro Volleyball Federation debut in 2025.

Pro Volleyball Federation finished its inaugural season last May with over 3.9 million views and just under 400,000 attendees. After the season, all players became free agents permitted to sign one- to two-year contracts with any team in the league. This gave expansion teams like Indy Ignite a valuable opportunity to recruit top players from other franchises-and start building a winning team that will fire up local volleyball fans.

"This free agent season is an opportunity to make genuine connections and build relationships that will last much longer than the 2025 season,Ã¢â¬Â said George Padjen, Head Coach of Indy Ignite. "I'm looking for players who want to improve themselves while still holding on to the notion of playing for something bigger than personal glory. We're here as a team to represent this city-to inspire young women and ignite the passionate volleyball community here in Indiana.Ã¢â¬Â

June 30 marked the first day of the player signing period for the 2025 season. But Indy Ignite has been deep in conversation with Pro Volleyball Federation players since contract negotiations began on June 1.

GM & President Mary Kay Huse and Owners Jim Schumacher and Don Hutchinson led these initial discussions, while Indy Ignite finalized their head coach selection. Huse enjoyed introducing players to Padjen, as they worked together to recruit players who are both strong athletes and passionate people. Padjen also brought his own relationships and connections to the table, leveraging his decades of experience to secure player commitments.

"Our goal is to build a team that aligns with our mission to pursue victory, empower women, and serve our community through the competitive world of pro volleyball,Ã¢â¬Â said Huse, GM & President of Indy Ignite. "As an expansion team, these players are making a deliberate decision to join a first-year franchise and help build our culture from the ground up. Many of them already have a strong connection to Indy, but we look forward to showing the rest of the league that Indiana is a volleyball state.Ã¢â¬Â

Starting January 2025, Indy Ignite will light up the court at the state-of-the-art Fishers Event Center-with season ticket deposits available at IndyIgniteVB.com. Become a member of the Firestorm today for news and opportunities to see Indy Ignite's founding players in action.

INDY IGNITE FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

Sydney Hilley is a world-class Setter and a member of the 2023 USA National Team. Hilley played for the Omaha Supernovas in 2024 and was named MVP of the Pro Volleyball Federation playoffs. At the University of Wisconsin, she was a five-time AVCA All-American, a three-time Big Ten Setter of the Year, and four-time First Team All-Big Ten honoree. She holds the record at Wisconsin for the most assists (6,220) and brings that same skill to the professional stage.

Leketor Member-Meneh is a strong Outside Hitter with three years of professional experience at Futura Volley Giovani Busto Arsizio and the Atlanta Vibe. During her college career, she was named MVP of the NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team and helped Pitt reach its sixth consecutive NCAA tournament. In the 2024 season, she joined PVF and scored an impressive 192 points with 12 aces and 19 blocks.

Chiamaka Nwokolo is an incredible Middle Blocker and University of Pittsburgh alum. During her collegiate career, she helped lead Pitt to three straight Final Four appearances. She was also recognized as a AVCA All-America Honorable Mention and a VolleyballMag.com All-America Honorable Mention. Nwokolo was a first-round draft pick in the Pro Volleyball Federation's inaugural season.

Kylie Murr is an unstoppable Libero and proud Indiana native. She started her career winning two Indiana State Championships and back-to-back AAU Championships with the Munciana Volleyball Club. Murr then went on to play for The Ohio State and the University of Minnesota, making history as OSU's All-Time Dig Leader and second in Big Ten history with 2,404 career digs. She played for the Vegas Thrill in the 2024 PVF season.

Blake Mohler is a master Middle Blocker and Purdue Volleyball alum with four years of pro experience playing for VfB Suhl, Volley Dudingen, and the Beziers Angels-the French Cup Champions. During her college career, she was a two-time AVCA All-American, a five-time letter winner, and sixth in Purdue history for total blocks (497). She joined the Orlando Valkyries in 2024 and comes to Ignite having fully recovered from last season's injury.

Grace Cleveland is a powerhouse Opposite Hitter and Purdue Volleyball alum. During her collegiate career, she was a two-time AVCA All-America honoree, three-time First Team All-Big Ten, and the 2021 Purdue Athlete of the Year. She played for the Atlanta Vibe in the 2024 season, where she scored 71 points across 11 matches with 3 aces and 15 blocks.

Azhani Tealer is a versatile Opposite Hitter and University of Kentucky alum. During her college career, she was a two-time AVCA All-American, a four-time All-SEC player, and part of the 2020 NCAA Championship-winning team. She also holds Kentucky's season and career attack percentage records. She played for the Orlando Valkyries in the 2024 season and scored 95 points in only 15 matches. She has also coached at Vanderbilt University.

Carly Skojdt is a native Hoosier and Outside Hitter known for her experience in professional beach volleyball. Growing up, she played on Team Indiana and the legendary Munciana Samurai, going on to be a two-time AVCA All-American at the University of Michigan. Skojdt played professionally at AVP Beach Volleyball, finishing 1st at the Laguna Beach Open before joining the Orlando Valkyries in 2024.

Maddie Schermerhorn is a skilled Libero and a Purdue Volleyball alum. She built a reputation as one of the best defensive specialists in the nation, averaging 4.62 digs per set. She also earned Second Team All-Big Ten and helped lead her team to the Sweet Sixteen in 2023. Schermerhorn played for the Vegas Thrill in the 2024 season, where she made her professional debut.

Ainise Havili is a talented Setter with five years of professional experience playing in Sweden, Turkey, Germany, and for the Vegas Thrill. She was recently inducted into the Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame for her collegiate success, where she was a four-time AVCA All-American, three-time Big 12 Setter of the Year, and the #1 All-Time Jayhawk Assist Leader (5,255). She has also coached at Purdue University and Abilene Christian University.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.