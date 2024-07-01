Georgia Murphy Returns to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlanda Valkyries today announce the return of Georgia Murphy, who signed a two-year deal with the team. The player signing period began on June 30 and Murphy is the first to announce her return to the Valkyries as the team begins to build its roster for the 2025 season.

Murphy, a libero, appeared in all 24 matches last season and played 102 sets. The former second round pick in the 2024 PVF draft was a pivotal part of the Valkyries' inaugural season and led the league with 379 digs. Her 3.72 digs per set ranked third in the PVF, among qualified players.

"I am incredibly excited to have resigned with the Valkyries!" said Murphy. "I love everything about this city, our fans, and this team. I can't wait to get back to Orlando and start working. Last season was a great experience for my first year as a pro. I learned a lot, but now it is time to win and give this city a team they can be excited to come out and support loudly and proudly."

"Georgia did an exceptional job anchoring our defense in her rookie season," said Amy Pauly, head coach of the Valkyries. "Last year, it took some time for her to find her fit with the team both vocally and realizing how much impact she can have on those around her. This season, I expect her performance to only improve after having a year in this league under her belt."

"As we embark on building our roster for the 2025 season and beyond, Amy has been steadfast that Georgia is a key cog in building our future, so we wanted to lock her up for the max term," said George Manias, President and CEO of the Valkyries. "We are focused on building upon what we started in our inaugural season to be a championship caliber organization and keeping Georgia long term is the perfect start to helping our cause."

