Haneef-Park, USA Volleyball Win Silver at NORCECA Final 6

July 1, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic - San Diego Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park earned silver with the U.S. Women's National Team at the NORCECA Pan American Cup Final Six on Sunday at the Ricardo Arias Volleyball Pavilion, Olympic Center Juan Pablo Duarte. Haneef-Park served as an assistant coach for a United States squad that finished the tournament with a 3-1 record after falling to the host Dominican Republic in five sets (25-15, 17-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-11) in the gold medal match.

Haneef-Park, the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Coach of the Year, assisted a team comprised of 14 current collegians who competed for the United States while the senior Women's National Team prepares for the Paris Olympic Games.

Team USA opened the tournament with sweeps over Mexico and Canada before topping Puerto Rico in the semifinals in four sets to advance to the championship match.

The United States has placed in the top-two each of the last three tournaments, winning the Final Six championship in 2023 and finishing runner-up in 2022 and 2024.

U.S. Schedule for the NORCECA Women's Final Six Pan American Cup

June 26: USA def Mexico 3-0 (33-31, 27-25, 25-15)

June 28: USA def Canada 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-13)

June 29 Semifinals: USA def Puerto Rico 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16)

June 30 Gold Medal: Dominican Republic def USA 3-2 (25-15, 17-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-11)

