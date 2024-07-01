San Diego Mojo Re-Sign Ronika Stone for 2025 PVF Season

July 1, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has re-signed middle blocker Ronika Stone for the 2025 season, the team announced today. Stone is San Diego's first signee for the 2025 season.

"Returning to San Diego fills me with a renewed excitement and determination," Stone said. "After falling short last season, my sights are set on redemption and the ultimate goal, of course - to bringing home the championship."

An All-PVF Second Team selection in 2024, Stone led the league in hitting percentage (.336), ranked seventh with in kill percentage (.406), tied for eighth in service aces (13), and was ninth in blocks per set (0.53).

"I am thrilled to announce the return of middle blocker Ronika Stone," said head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park. "Ronika brings a wealth of leadership and talent to our roster having finished as a member of the second team all-league last year. She was an integral part of our offense and championship run last year and she is beyond hungry to bring the title home this year."

Stone was one of four players to appear on all 24 regular season matches for the Mojo in 2024 and among three to start each match, leading the team with 96 sets played. She led the team in hitting percentage and aces, ranked second in points (238) and blocks (51) and was third in kills (174) and attempts (429).

The San Jose, Calif. native scored in double-digits in 13 matches, highlighted by a season-high 18-point effort against Orlando on March 11 in which she registered 15 kills and three blocks. Stone tallied at least three blocks in 10 matches, including six against Vegas on April 26, and collected two or more service aces in three matches, one of two Mojo players to accomplish the feat. In San Diego's PVF Championship semifinal matchup against eventual champion Omaha, she scored eight points on five kills and three blocks while adding two digs.

Stone was an AVCA second-team All-American during her four-year collegiate career at Oregon (2016-19) and named the French Women's League's Best Spiker for the 2020-21 season. She is the daughter of former NFL Pro Bowler Ron Stone and her fiancé, Jordan Love, plays quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

Fans can place deposits for 2025 Season Memberships at the team's website, sandiegomojovb.com. For more information contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 391-7739.

Player Details

Name: Ronika Stone

Pronunciation: RON-ick-uh

Position: Middle Blocker

Height: 6-2

Number: 7

Date of Birth: June 7, 1998

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Country: USA

