Ignite Sweep League-Leading Omaha for Biggest Win of Season

March 22, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Indy Ignite News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Indy Ignite secured undoubtedly their biggest victory thus far in their inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation season when they swept the league-leading Omaha Supernovas tonight at CHI Health Center.

In yet another hard-fought match between two of the league's top teams, the Ignite won by scores of 25-23, 25-23 and 25-21 to collect their first victory over the defending PVF champions in four tries this year. It lifts Indy's record to 12-8 overall and back into a third-place tie with Atlanta. Omaha dropped to 12-5 but remains atop the eight-team standings.

Omaha prevailed in the previous three matches that were just as tight, including pulling off a reverse sweep triumph just nine days ago. This time, the Ignite remained confident and aggressive throughout, making key runs to close out each set.

"I'm so proud of our team, this was a big win for us on the road," Ignite setter Sydney Hilley said after dishing out 40 assists. "We were just trying to stay aggressive the whole match and try to have fun. We know that this team is really good and they're going to get their kills and their blocks, but we've got to be able to move onto the next point quickly and not let one point impact further down the game."

The Ignite did just that in all three sets that were each tied late. The first set was knotted at 19-19 until Indy went on a 4-2 run to build some breathing room. Back-to-back kills by outside hitter Carly Skjodt and opposite hitter Azhani Tealer (on a ruled block touch) gave Indy the clinching points. Skjodt had five kills in the set. Middle blocker Lydia Martyn added four kills, a block and a service ace.

The Ignite jumped to a 9-3 lead in the second set, only to see the Supernovas run off five in a row to tie things at 20 and again at 21. Tealer then nailed three of her nine kills in the set to forge Indy's win by the same 25-23 score as the first set.

The third set seesawed and was tied at 19 again, until Indy closed it out with a 6-2 run that included kills from outside hitters Anna DeBeer and Skjodt, blocks by Martyn and Hilley, then a powerful match-ending kill from Martyn.

"We came to the match with that grit of we're just going to give it all," Martyn said. "We wanted to just stay on the gas and try to stay as even as we could with our emotions just because we wanted to beat them - especially on their home court with this many fans here."

The reigning PVF Player of the Week for her record-setting kills (31) and points (35) effort in the March 13 loss to Omaha, Tealer led the way once more for the Ignite tonight. She totaled 21 points on 19 kills, a block and an ace, with a sensational kill percentage (57.6%) and kill efficiency (51.5%).

"She's unreal and it's so fun to play with her," Hilley said of Tealer. "She's such a good teammate, so I'm so proud of her and so happy for her."

Even Omaha outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller was impressed.

"She just got 31 kills off of us in a five-set match," Nuneviller said of fellow PVF All-Star Tealer. "It's like maybe we should key on her a little more or be a little more attentive, but she's fantastic. Really impressed with her game this year, it's elevated so high."

Skjodt had a team-high 12 digs to go with her eight kills. Martyn finished with six kills, three blocks and a franchise-record three aces. The Ignite attack impressed as a whole, with a 41.2% kill percentage and a 30.4% efficiency.

"Keeping that same aggression no matter which way the set flips is really important," Skjodt said. "I thought we did a really good job of that and the balls kind of fell our way tonight. It was great."

Indy continues a three-match road trip with a visit to second-place Orlando (12-7) on Sunday, March 30. The match will stream live on the PVF YouTube Channel.

