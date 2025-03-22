Vibe on the Road at Columbus

March 22, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (11-8) are on the road on Sunday, March 23rd, to compete against the Columbus Fury (5-12) in the Nationwide Arena. First serve is set for 1:00 p.m. ET, airing on CBS Sports Network.

Vibe vs. Fury

The Vibe face off against the Fury for the third time in the 2025 season. Atlanta's record against Columbus on the season is 1-1.

The Atlanta Vibe (6-7) fell to the Columbus Fury (4-8) on the road on February 23, 2025. The Fury edged out the Vibe with a 23-25 score in the final set, securing the win with a team-hitting percentage of .259 compared to Atlanta's .147. Outside hitter Leah Edmond led the Vibe with 12 kills on 31 attempts, committing just one error. Middle blocker Khori Louis had a standout performance, hitting .615 with nine kills on 13 attempts, marking her second-highest efficiency of the season. Setter Mia Tuaniga tallied 34 assists and contributed 14 digs, leading the team defensively. However, the Vibe struggled with service pressure from the Fury, as their perfect pass percentage dropped to just 13%, compared to Columbus's 24%, which allowed the Fury to close out the match in three sets.

Micaya White, a four-time AVCA All-American outside hitter from the University of Texas, is joining the Atlanta Vibe Pro Volleyball Team after an outstanding collegiate career. She earned first-team honors in 2016 and 2019, leading Texas with 392 kills and 234 digs in her senior season. White also became one of the few players with 1,000 career kills and digs. A two-time Big 12 Player of the Year and Academic All-American, she brings her exceptional skills and leadership to the Vibe.

Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The Vibe will be back in Atlanta, hosting their first downtown match at GSU Convocation on Friday, March 28th against the San Diego Mojo. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

