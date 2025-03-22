Fury Sign Veteran Setter Nootsara Tomkom

March 22, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury is pleased to announce the signing of Nootsara Tomkom, a 16-year veteran in the world of professional volleyball. Tomkom, a native of Bangkok, Thailand, will join the Fury's active roster immediately and will be eligible to participate for the remainder of the 2025 regular season.

Widely regarded as one of the best setters in the world, Tomkom has played professionally since 2007, with stints in Spain, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Thailand. Most recently, she played for the San Diego Mojo during the 2024 inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation campaign where she ranked third in the league with 932 assists and averaged 10.59 assists per set. She also contributed 270 digs and eight service aces over 88 sets earning her the inaugural PVF Setter of the Year award.

"We are pleased to have Nootsara join our team. Her ability to put our hitters in good positions will make her an effective member of our offense and help achieve all our offensive goals." said Head Coach Ángel Perez.

Nootsara has received two royal decorations from former King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand: Commander (Third Class) of the Most Exalted Order of the White Elephant and Companion (Fourth Class) of the Most Admirable Order of the Direkgunabhorn. Her older sister, Nittaya, was her first coach and the inspiration behind her volleyball journey. She lists her father as someone who has made a significant difference in her life. If she were not playing volleyball, Nootsara's passion for food and cooking would have led her to become a chef. Her hobbies include traveling, shopping, and enjoying a variety of cuisines.

"I am very pleased to join the incredible team in Columbus and cannot wait to get started!" said Tomkom.

Nootsara joined the Thailand National Team at the age of 17 and has had an illustrious 20-year international career. She has won 10 Southeast Asian Games and two Asian Championships. Most recently, she was part of the Thailand team roster for the 2023 FIVB Road to Paris Volleyball Qualifier, where she tallied 42 assists over seven matches, including 15 assists in a match against Germany.

Professional Experience

Thailand Rattana Bundit University (2004-05)

Thailand BEC World (2004-05)

Thailand Kamphaeng Phet (2005-06)

Thailand Sang Som (2005-06)

Spain IBSA Club Voleibol (2007-08)

Switzerland Kanti Schaffhuasen (2008-10)

Thailand Chang (2008-12)

Thailand Kathu Phuket (2010-11)

Azerbaijan Azerrail Baku (2010-12)

Thailand PEA Sisaket (2011-2020)

Azerbaijan Igtisadchi Baku (2012-13)

Thailand Ida Khonkaen (2012-15)

Thailand PEA Sisaket (2012-23)

Azerbaijan Rabita Baku (2013-15)

Azerbaijan Azerrail Baku (2015-16)

Turkey Fenerbachce (2016-18)

Thailand Generali Supreme Chonburi (2018)

Thailand Nakhon Ratchasima (2018-20)

Thailand Diamond Food (2020-23)

USA Athletes Unlimited Volleyball (2022-25)

USA San Diego Mojo (2023-24)

Tomkom will make her Columbus Fury debut this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. when the Fury host the Atlanta Vibe for Family Day in Nationwide Arena. Families can get a family four-pack of four tickets for $80, courtesy of Meijer.

For tickets please call 614-380-FURY(3879) or visit columbusfury.com

For the latest on the Columbus Fury, follow the Fury on Facebook, Instagram, and on X @ColumbusFury or visit at columbusfury.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.