Hilley Named PVF Player of the Week, Second Straight for Ignite Players

March 25, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - For the second week in a row and the third time this season, an Indy Ignite player has been named Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports. This time it's setter Sydney Hilley, the orchestrator of the offense that powered the Ignite to a pair of victories last week.

On Thursday, Hilley established her personal PVF best and an Indy franchise record when she handed out 68 assists in a five-set win over Columbus. She also totaled 11 digs to register her 10th double-double of the season.

Two days later, Hilley's 40 assists, seven digs, two blocks and a kill were instrumental in the Ignite's impressive victory over league-leading and reigning PVF champion Omaha on the Supernovas' home court. The match was played in front of 12,929 primarily Omaha fans, the second-largest crowd in PVF history, yet Indy prevailed in an impressive 3-0 sweep.

"I am really excited about receiving Player of the Week," Hilley said. "It is a super-cool honor considering how many great players there are in the league and how many other women this could've gone to.

"I really think when a setter gets an award like this, that it's a reflection of the whole team," she added. "I couldn't do my job well without the ball control and attacking that my teammates provide. A big thank you to my teammates - who are the ones who make me look good - and my coaches who have helped me improve so much throughout this season."

Hilley's extraordinary play in the two matches came as no surprise to Ignite head coach George Padjen. He sees it every week in matches and practices.

"She probably could earn (PVF Player of the Week) every week," Padjen said. "It's just proof that hard work and thoughtfulness pays. She's been trying to do everything the coaching staff is asking and it's showing in the results. That's the way Syd's always been. She'll always do whatever it takes to win and that's probably the number one quality you want in any player."

Hilley's steadiness has her on pace to shatter PVF season records for assists (1,000) and assists per set (10.99). Through just 19 matches this season, she has already amassed 908 assists with an 11.95 per set average.

"She's done a great job recognizing our middles that have improved significantly the past two months, and it's opened up the offense for everybody else," Padjen said. "She definitely has the full game and she's been playing with more joy lately, which is important. She has been playing more free. I think part of that is the chemistry and the team is coming together. She couldn't be more deserving of this award."

Hilley's honor gives Indy back-to-back PVF Players of the Week, following opposite hitter Azhani Tealer's accolades last week. Ignite outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh earned the award following the opening week of the 2025 season.

Indy takes its 11-8 record to Orlando (12-7) this weekend for an important battle in the PVF standings. The match streams live on the PVF YouTube Channel at 3 p.m. ET Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 25, 2025

Hilley Named PVF Player of the Week, Second Straight for Ignite Players - Indy Ignite

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.