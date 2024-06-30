Utah Royals FC Part Ways with Head Coach Amy Rodriguez

June 30, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC today relieved Head Coach Amy Rodriguez of her duties. Goalkeeper coach Maryse Bard-Martel has also been released from her position. The Club has appointed assistant Jimmy Coenraets as the Interim Head Coach.

Additionally, team president Michelle Hyncik will begin transitioning to a new opportunity. Hyncik has accepted a legal role with the Blitzer Family Office, where she will utilize her extensive experience in the sports industry and legal acumen on strategic initiatives across the portfolio.

"This expansion season has been full of lessons and learnings, and we are now focused on reorganizing leadership efforts on and off the pitch," stated Real Salt Lake President John Kimball, who will oversee business operations for the Royals while the organization spearheads the search for a new URFC president. "We are grateful and appreciative of Amy, Michelle and Maryse and their efforts in helping re-introduce the Royals to Utah's incredible fans and the international soccer community. We believe women's sports are a vital part of Utah's culture. Our club and ownership group are committed to delivering a product our fans will be proud of. While we have faced adversity this season, we are focused on building a team off and on the field that can compete at the highest levels for years to come."

A former U.S. Women's National Team star and NWSL record-setter during her playing days, Rodriguez departs Utah with a 2-11-2 (W-L-T) record in her inaugural head coaching stint.

Utah travels to Seattle next Sunday, July 7, to conclude NWSL regular-season action prior to the League's summer break. Following the break, the Royals will return to competition on Friday, July 19 - also in Seattle - facing the Reign in the first of three games as part of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. The Royals will then resume the 2024 NWSL regular season on Friday, August 23 against fellow expansion side Bay FC.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.