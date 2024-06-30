Seattle Reign FC Earns Late Equalizer against Gotham FC

June 30, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - On the road at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, Seattle Reign FC picked up a point in a 1-1 draw with NJ/NY Gotham FC. After playing nearly the entire second half down a goal, Quinn's picture-perfect service into the box forced an own goal for Gotham in the ninth minute of second half stoppage time.

As the match started, there were warning signs from Gotham as the team registered three shots in the first 11 minutes of the match. In addition, Reign defender Phoebe McClernon picked up an early yellow card.

The Reign fought back against the home side, registering multiple chances of their own. Forward Tziarra King was a threat up top, earning two shots in the match.

In the 17th minute of the match, forward Bethany Balcer had a good chance on goal after being set up by midfielder Ji, but it wasn't enough to get by Berger in goal. Balcer found another chance in stoppage time, but she was unable to put the Reign ahead.

After halftime, Gotham came out on front foot, scoring almost immediately. Gotham midfielder Rose Lavelle received a cut back cross in the middle of the box and put the ball into the back of the net to give Gotham the lead.

In the 71st minute, the Reign nearly found an equalizer when defender Sofia Huerta received the ball, took a touch across her body and fired a shot off, clipping the post. Balcer was there to follow up but couldn't find the back of the net.

Just as stoppage time was beginning, midfielder Quinn received the ball and took their space, dribbling through the middle of the field before slipping a ball past Gotham's backline, but no Reign players were able to finish the final touch.

In the dying minutes of the match, the Reign earned a free kick and Quinn stepped up to serve the ball into the box. Their perfectly placed kick soared to the back side of the box, where the ball found the back of the net, last going off a Gotham player. At the final whistle, the Reign's last-minute determination earned a point on the road.

KEY TAKEWAYS:

RESILIENT REIGN: Seattle's 90+9' equalizer marks the latest goal in club history.

UP NEXT: The Reign are back home at Lumen Field on Sunday, July 7 for the club's annual Kids Day match against Utah Royals FC at 3:00 p.m. PT. Ticket to the match are available HERE.

MATCH SUMMARY

2024 NWSL Regular Season

Seattle Reign FC 1 - 1 NJ/NY Gotham FC

Date/Time: Sunday, June 30, 10:00 a.m. PT

Location: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

Weather: 84, mostly cloudy

Scoring Summary

SEA: Gotham Own Goal - 90+9'

GFC: Lavelle - 47'

Discipline

SEA: McClernon - (Caution - 6')

GFC: None

Lineups

SEA: GK Dickey D Huerta, D Holmes (Athens 86'), D McClernon (Woodham 60'), D Cook, M Fishlock (c) (Van der Jagt 67'), M Quinn, M Ji, F King (Latsko 66'), F Balcer, F Huitema (Adames 86')

Unused substitutes: GK Ivory, D Lester, M Stanton, M James-Turner

Total Shots: 8 (Balcer - 4)

Shots on Goal: 3 (Balcer - 2)

Fouls: 11 (Huitema - 3)

Offsides: 2

Corner Kicks: 3

Saves: 4 (Dickey - 4)

GFC: GK Berger, D Sonnett, D Davidson (c), D Freeman, M Lavelle (Zerboni 85'), M Sheehan, M Lopez (Martin 46'), F Nighswonger, F Stevens (Torres 90+4'), F Dunn (Bruninha 85'), F Stengel (Williams 76')

Unused substitutes: GK Betos, D Hiatt, D Bell, GK Miller

Total Shots: 15 (Lavelle - 5)

Shots on Goal: 5 (Lavelle - 3)

Fouls: 7 (Seven tied with - 1)

Offsides: 3

Corner Kicks: 8

Saves: 4 (Berger - 4)

Player of the Match: Quinn

Referee: Elvis Osmanovic

Assistant Referee 1: Jeremy Smith

Assistant Referee 2: Joe Suchoski

4th Official: Amelia Graytock

VAR: Kevin Broadley

AVAR: Tom Supple

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.