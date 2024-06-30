Portland Thorns Settle for 0-0 Draw at Utah Royals

June 30, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SANDY, Utah - Portland Thorns (7-5-3, 24 points) battled to a 0-0 draw at Utah Royals, marking the team's sixth shutout of the season.

Postgame sound from Interim Head Coach Rob Gale, midfielder Jessie Fleming can be found here.

In the early moments of the match, the Utah Royals nearly took the lead when Dana Foederer launched a shot from deep, but goalkeeper Shelby Hogan was able to get a finger on the ball, pushing it into the crossbar. The Thorns struggled to gain possession at the start of the first half, forced to withstand waves of pressure from the Royals while on their back heels.

In the 22nd minute it appeared as if Sophia Smith had taken the lead with a scorcher from inside the 19-yard-box, but the referee determined there to be an offside decision before the play, negating the goal. Neither side would be able to find the back of the net before the halftime break, entering the locker room scoreless.

The two sides continued to look for the breakthrough, with neither side finding much luck to start the second half. Utah looked to have found the breakthrough in the 88th minute, when Ifeoma Onumonu broke out, unmarked, towards goal, but Hogan was able to make the massive save, preventing what appeared to be a sure goal. In the final minute of stoppage time forward Janine Beckie pinged a cross towards Christine Sinclair, but her header fell directly into the arms of Royals' goalkeeper Mandy Haught and the match ended tied 0-0.

UP NEXT: The Portland Thorns are set to continue National Women's Soccer League play on Friday, July 5 against the San Diego Wave at Providence Park with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. PT, broadcast live on Amazon Prime.

LINEUPS:

Portland Thorns (4-3-3): Shelby Hogan, Reyna Reyes, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelli Hubly, Nicole Payne (Marie Müller 62'), Sam Coffey (Olivia Wade-Katoa 76'), Hina Sugita, Jessie Fleming, Payton Linnehan (Janine Beckie 62'), Ana Dias (Christine Sinclair 76'), Sophia Smith

Subs not used: Emily Alvarado, Isabella Obaze, Meghan Klingenberg, Izzy D'Aquila, Marissa Sheva

Utah Royals (4-3-3): Mandy Haught, Madison Pogarch (Lauren Flynn 66'), Ana Tejada, Kate Del Fava, Zoe Burns, Paige Monaghan (Ifeoma Onumonu 66'), Dana Foederer, Agnes Nyberg, Hannah Betfort, Ally Sentnor, Brecken Mozingo

Subs not used: Christina Roque, Addisyn Merrick, Emily Gray, Cameron Tucker, Kaleigh Riehl

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: Kate Del Fava (caution) 44'

POR: Kelli Hubly (caution) 90'

