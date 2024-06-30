Gotham FC Draws Seattle Reign 1-1 in Final Home Match Before International Break

June 30, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC split points with Seattle Reign FC at Red Bull Arena on Sunday afternoon. Midfielder Rose Lavelle scored against her former team, recording her fourth goal of the season.

Within the first minute of the game, Gotham FC immediately created an opportunity. Forward Crystal Dunn's shot ricocheted and found the feet of forward Ella Stevens. Stevens controlled the ball and fired a shot on target, but Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey deflected it.

In the eighth minute of the match, Gotham FC created another opportunity. Midfielder Delanie Sheehan delivered a precise pass up field to Lavelle, who briefly had a clear shot at an open net. Lavelle struck the ball from near midfield, but Dickey managed to backtrack before it reached the goal.

Gotham FC and Seattle went into halftime scoreless. Gotham FC has held opponents to zero first-half points 11 out of 15 matches this season, which leads the league.

Just moments into the second half, Gotham FC took the lead. Defender Jenna Nighswonger snuck a pass behind Seattle's backline, where Stevens ran onto the ball. The forward dribbled into the box, heading towards the near post in a one-on-one with the keeper. She then passed to a wide-open Lavelle in the middle of the box, who tucked away the shot on her first touch, making the score 1-0.

However, Seattle even the match in stoppage time. Seattle secured the equalizing goal through an own goal by Gotham FC.

In the draw, Gotham FC led the way in shots (15-8), shots on goal (5-3), and ball possession (53%-47%). This match also marked the last home game before six players from Gotham FC, head to Paris for the Summer Olympics. The players making the trip are Jenna Nighswonger, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Rose Lavelle, Crystal Dunn and Lynn Williams (alternate).

Gotham FC will return to action when the team travels to Los Angeles to face Angel City FC on Saturday, July 6, with kickoff set for 10:00 pm ET (ION).

