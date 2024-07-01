Rugby Football Club Los Angeles Confirms Departure of Head Coach at Season's End

July 1, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby Football Club Los Angeles has confirmed that Head Coach Steve Brett will not return to Los Angeles for the 2025 Major League Rugby Season.

CEO and Co-Founder Pete Sickle acknowledged Brett's contribution towards laying the foundation of the professional game here in Southern California, from the local Rugby Community to the Professional Club.

"The transition from Atlanta to Los Angeles has presented a number of challenges and Steve and the rest of the high performance team have done an admirable job in adapting to very fluid conditions and a slew of unfortunate injuries", said Sickle.

"The entire organization appreciates the efforts and contributions that Steve has made during his tenure here in Los Angeles and to developing the game of rugby in North America over the last few years via MLR and the USA Eagles and wish him nothing but success in his next chapter.

"To our fans, we are grateful for your understanding and support during this transition period, and on behalf of the ownership group, we would like to thank you for your continued trust and support as we inspire the love of rugby and the growth of the broader rugby community in Southern California and beyond."

Coach Brett was grateful for the experience and opportunity in Los Angeles, and the future of Rugby in Southern California.

"Firstly, I would like to thank the players, my fellow coaches and rugby staff for their efforts in 2024." Said Coach Brett.

"While I am disappointed to not be returning next season, I am proud of everyone's commitment to rejuvenate Rugby here in Los Angeles and inspire the local rugby community this season to support their team in the MLR. Seeing a packed stadium at our final home match shows there is a groundswell of support for the game here in SoCal.

"We have provided many local players here in LA the opportunity to be exposed to a professional program and have rewarded three with professional contracts, as well as offering many of our players from Atlanta the opportunity to continue their rugby journey, where I know they have evolved and become better players."

The process to identify and appoint the 2025 RFCLA Head Coach for the 2025 Major League Rugby season will commence today, July 1.

The RFCLA Head Coach role is responsible for leading the collaboration of RFCLA Professional Coaching Staff to deliver a sustainable, highÃ¢â¬Âperformance rugby program and leading RFCLA's game model planning strategy.

To apply and request a copy of the job description via the submission process, please email careers@rugbyfcla.com.

