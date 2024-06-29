Elks Select WR Zach Mathis in CFL Supplemental Draft

June 29, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have selected wide receiver Zach Mathis in the supplemental draft, the club announced Saturday.

The Elks will forfeit their first-round selection in the 2025 CFL Draft.

Mathis played six seasons at North Dakota State University (2018-23), where he recorded 95 receptions for 1,392 yards and nine touchdowns in 53 career games for the Bison. The six-foot-seven receiver was twice named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference Honour Roll (2020, 2022) and won three FCS National Championships in his time with North Dakota State. He received a rookie minicamp invite with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month.

Mathis is the second player taken in the supplemental draft by the Double E this season. The Elks selected defensive lineman Antonio Alfano in late May, forfeiting an eighth-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft.

The supplemental draft is for players who were not declared Nationals in time for the CFL Draft and now fall to the supplemental selection process. Each CFL team has a chance to select the player(s) eligible, with the team willing to forfeit the highest pick in the next CFL Draft receiving the rights to the player eligible.

The Edmonton Elks are on their bye week and return to action on July 14, when they take on the Ottawa Redblacks at Commonwealth Stadium.

ELKS 2024 SUPPLEMENTAL DRAFT PICK

Zach Mathis | NAT | WR | 6'7 | 203 LBS | -- | Tampa Bay, FL | North Dakota State Ã¢â¬â¹

