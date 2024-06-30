They're Back: Edmond, Hentz and Monserez All Re-Sign with Atlanta Vibe

June 30, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe started the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation Free Agency period with a splash, re-signing three of their top players from the 2024 inaugural season. Next season's roster will be headlined by 2024 league MVP outside hitter Leah Edmond, Libero of the Year Morgan Hentz, and Second Team All-League setter Marlie Monserez. Per team policy, terms of the contracts have not been disclosed.

As the first team in the league to announce player signings for the 2025 season, the Vibe brought back three fan favorites on the first morning of the signing period. Edmond was the first player signed to the league in 2024, and was once again the first contract signed and approved by the league ahead of the 2025 season.

"Re-signing our starting core was important to us as we looked at structuring our 2025 team," said team owner Colleen Craig. "Our goals for this organization haven't changed - we're building a model pro sports franchise, and we're after a championship. Leah Edmond, Morgan Hentz and Marlie Monserez were major contributors to winning the regular season, and they're going to be extremely important to how we continue to grow to reach our goals."

LEAH EDMOND Outside Hitter | #13

Edmond's breakout season in the inaugural season of the Pro Volleyball Federation started with her as the league's first-ever signee and finished with her claiming the first MVP honor, the league's Outside Hitter of the Year title and a First Team All-League nod. The six-rotation asset started in all 89 sets of the Vibe's 2024 regular season, pacing the league with 424 points (4.8 per set) and 380 kills (4.3 per set).

This season, Edmond put up ten 20-point performances, headlined by a 29-point outing in the Vibe's history-making first ever win at Omaha on January 24, where she put down a season-high 27 kills on 70 swings. The Week Two PVF Player of the Week stayed dominant both offensively and defensively all season long, hitting .250 and finishing with 261 total digs (2.9 per set).

MORGAN HENTZ Libero | #9

Hentz re-signs with the Vibe to lead the team's backcourt for her second Pro Volleyball Federation season, helping to lead the team to a league-best 19-6 record in 2024. The 2024 PVF Libero of the Year has since been named to the 2024 Paris Olympics squad as an alternate and been competing with the U.S. National Team at the Volleyball Nations League (VNL). She led the league with 4.2 digs per set, finishing with double-digit digs in every match of the team's inaugural season.

Hentz' back row defense helped the Vibe hold their opponents to a league-low .178 hitting percentage in 2024, the only team to hold their opponents under .200, and helped Atlanta pace the league with 18.2 digs per set last season.

MARLIE MONSEREZ Setter | #21

Monserez returns to Atlanta after stepping in to run the Vibe's offense in 2024. Her 10.6 assists per set ranked third among all players in the league, and two of her teammates finished with hitting percentages ranked in the top 10 in the league. She tallied a team-season-high 56 assists in only a four-set match in a win over Omaha (4/13) and finished the season hitting .326 outside of her setting duties. Behind Monserez' quarterbacking, the Vibe finished the season with a league-best 37% kill percentage and a .242 hitting percentage.

Pro Volleyball Federation teams began negotiating contracts with players who had already re-signed to play in the league on June 1, and those players could officially sign with teams beginning on Sunday, June 30.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.