Vibe Bring Back Core Inaugural Season Roster

ATLANTA, Ga. - In the first day of the Pro Volleyball Federation's Free Agency signing period, the Atlanta Vibe officially re-signed five more players from the 2024 roster that claimed the PVF Regular Season Championship. After a marquee morning announcement, the Vibe brought back middle blockers Shelly Fanning and Karis Watson, defensive specialist Kamaile Hiapo, setter Whitney Bower and outside hitter Kacie Evans. Per team policy, terms of the contracts have not been disclosed.

On the first night of Free Agency signings, the team re-signed MVP outside hitter Leah Edmond, Libero of the Year Morgan Hentz, and Second Team all-league setter Marlie Monserez in a monumental transaction that keeps some of the team's biggest star power here in Atlanta.

"When we entered into this Free Agency period, our main priority was re-signing the players that helped us build the foundation of this franchise," said team owner Colleen Craig. "Whitney Bower, Kacie Evans, Shelly Fanning, Kamaile Hiapo and Karis Watson are all athletes that WANT to be here - they want to compete for this team and for the city of Atlanta, and for us that means everything. Culture is going to be integral to the fabric of this 2025 roster, and every one of these players brings a positive vibe to the locker room and onto the court that we know we want back here next season."

WHITNEY BOWER Setter | #14

The Vibe's No. 9 overall pick out of BYU in the 2023 Inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Draft, Bower worked her way off the practice squad in March 2024, where she went on to play in 14 sets in the Vibe's regular season. She put up three assists in a three-set sweep of San Diego (4/10) and tallied five digs as a defensive specialist in a four-set win against Grand Rapids (4/16), finishing her rookie season averaging 0.4 assists and 0.6 digs per set.

KACIE EVANS Outside Hitter | #23

An undrafted free agent in December 2023, UGA's Evans stayed local and joined the Vibe's preseason training camp, later landing herself a spot on the start of season roster. She played in 21 sets for Atlanta, averaging 0.4 digs and 1.8 serves per set, including a 10-serve outing that included one ace in a three-set sweep over San Diego (3/2). Roster moves midway through the season sent Evans to the practice squad, where she remained a fan favorite and bench energy leader for the rest of the team's inaugural season in 2024.

SHELLY FANNING Middle Blocker| #3

Atlanta's most consistent threat at the net throughout the 2024 season, Fanning returns to the Vibe next season to help the team continue towards their goal of bringing home a PVF championship. Fanning led the team in total blocks (48) and block touches (105, 1.2 per set) last season, helping to keep their opponents at a league-low .178 hitting percentage - making them the only team to hold their opponents under .200. Offensively, Fanning tallied the most kills (164) among any of the team's middle blockers in the regular season and finished with a .278 hitting percentage.

KAMAILE HIAPO Defensive Specialist | #8

Hiapo was selected No. 20 overall by Atlanta in the 2023 Inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Draft, just the next pick by the team after they selected her BYU teammate Whitney Bower. She played in 43 sets throughout her rookie season as a defensive specialist, where she averaged 0.3 digs, and tallied four aces in 59 total serves. Her season-best performance came in a five-set win at Orlando (1/26), where she tallied three digs, an assist and an ace on nine serves.

KARIS WATSON Middle Blocker | #16

Veteran professional athlete Watson re-signs with the Vibe to player her second season in the U.S. in 2025. With Atlanta in 2024, Watson helped drive the Vibe to several huge wins, including an early five-set win at Orlando (1/26), where she hit .368 with 10 kills on 19 attacks and tallied 14 points to lead Atlanta to a close five-set win, and a .429 hitting performance (four kills on seven attacks) to help the Vibe sweep Vegas (4/28) at the end of the season. She finished the team's inaugural season playing in 37 sets where she averaged 1.1 kills, 2.9 attacks, 0.6 block touches, and 1.7 points per set.

Pro Volleyball Federation teams began negotiating contracts with players who had already re-signed to play in the league on June 1, and those players could officially sign with teams beginning on Sunday, June 30.

