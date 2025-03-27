Pro Volleyball Match in Downtown Atlanta

March 27, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (12-8) are competing in downtown Atlanta at the GSU Convocation Center on Friday, March 28th, to compete against the San Diego Mojo (6-12). First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, airing on Volleyball World TV.

Vibe vs. Mojo

The Vibe face off against the Mojo for the third time in the 2025 season. Atlanta's record against San Diego on the season is 2-0.

The Atlanta Vibe (10-8) won against San Diego Mojo (6-11) at home on March 15, 2025. Atlanta posted a .213 hitting percentage in a five-set thriller, marking a record-setting night for Vibe players. Outside hitter Pia Timmer delivered a season-high 17 kills, while Leah Edmond recorded a double-double with 14 kills and 13 digs. Middle blocker Khori Louis also made a significant offensive impact, registering 14 kills on 25 attempts. Opposite hitter Aiko Jones led with a season-best five blocks and added two aces. Middle blocker McKenna Vicini followed closely with four blocks. Setter Marlie Monserez orchestrated the offense with 54 assists and led the team defensively with 21 digs.

Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The Vibe will be back in downtown Atlanta again on Sunday, March 30th against the Columbus Fury. First serve is set for 3:00 p.m. ET.

