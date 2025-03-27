Fury Travel to Grand Rapids Friday

March 27, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release









Columbus Fury opposite hitter Morgan Lewis

(Columbus Fury, Credit: Marling) Columbus Fury opposite hitter Morgan Lewis(Columbus Fury, Credit: Marling)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (5-13) head to Michigan to play their fourth and final game against the Grand Rapids Rise (7-11) for the 2025 season. They will play at Van Andel Arena on Friday, March 28th at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on the Roku Channel.

After their loss to the Atlanta Vibe 0-3 (19-25, 15-25, 20-25) at home on Sunday, March 23rd, Columbus looks to turn their luck around. In the match against Atlanta, the latest addition to the Fury roster made her debut. Setter Nootsara Tomkom tallied 16 assists and four digs in her first match in front of a Columbus home crowd.

KNOW YOUR ENEMY

The Rise enter the match against Columbus on a three game losing streak, most recently falling to the Vegas Thrill in four sets (31-29, 25-27, 22-25, 25-27) on Thursday, March 20th. The Rise currently sit at sixth overall in the league. The Michigan team leads the league in blocks (220) and blocks per set (3.14). The Rise are second in the league in opponent attacking percentage, holding their opponents to .206 attacking efficiency on average. Carli Snyder is third in the league for service aces with 19 total aces on the season, averaging 0.28 aces per set. Ali Bastianelli has the second most blocks in the league this season with 50 blocks, an average of 0.82 blocks per set.

SERIES HISTORY

Columbus faces Grand Rapids for the fourth time in the 2025 season. In their last matchup at Grand Rapids on February 20th, the Fury won the back-and-forth five-set grind (16-25, 27-25, 12-25, 25-22, 15-13). With a 3-4 all-time record against Grand Rapids, Columbus looks to even the playing field when they face the Rise for the last time this season on Friday, March 28th.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.