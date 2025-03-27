Supernovas Host Vegas and Grand Rapids in Pivotal Bounce-Back Weekend

OMAHA, Neb. - The first-place Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, aim to bounce back from their first loss in nearly a month with a weekend home doubleheader against two teams fighting for playoff position. Omaha welcomes the Vegas Thrill for Heroes Night on Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m. CDT, followed by a rematch of the 2024 PVF Championship with the Grand Rapids Rise on Sunday, March 30 at 3 p.m. CDT.

Both matches will take place on Kiewit Court at the CHI Health Center, with statewide TV coverage from Nebraska Public Media and radio coverage on the Supernovas Radio Network.

Friday's Heroes Night sponsor is Scheels.

Sunday's match sponsor is Nebraska Furniture Mart.

Heroes Night will welcome several distinguished dignitaries, including General Anthony Cotton, Commander of the United States Strategic Command, and his wife, Mrs. Marsha Cotton. They will be joined by Sergeant Major Howard Kreamer, Command Senior Enlisted Leader of the United States Strategic Command, and his wife, Mrs. Melanie Kreamer.

Also, in attendance on Friday will be four-time national champion and former Nebraska Volleyball head coach John Cook, along with current U.S. Women's National Volleyball Team head coach Erik Sullivan. Sullivan spent three seasons (2008-2010) as an assistant coach under Cook at Nebraska.

Adding to the excitement, Friday will also feature the debut of the Supernovas' first-ever Dark Nite alternate jerseys. The design showcases a gradient base transitioning from navy blue to black, with the team's name, player numbers, and player names in metallic silver accented by white stitching.

Game Details

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (12-5) vs. Vegas Thrill (8-9)

When: Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m. CDT

Where: Kiewit Court at CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.

Watch: Nebraska Public Media | Broadcast Crew: Bill Doleman (PxP), Lindsay Peterson (Color Analyst)

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network | Broadcast Crew: Grant Hansen (PxP), Renee Saunders (Color Analyst)

Match Notes

Season Series: Second of four meetings, one of two on Kiewit Court at CHI Health Center.

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 3-2 (January 17, 2025, last matchup, 3-2 Vegas).

Game Details

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (12-5) vs. Grand Rapids Rise (7-11)

When: Sunday, March 30 at 3 p.m. CDT

Where: Kiewit Court at CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.

Watch: Nebraska Public Media | Broadcast Crew: Larry Punteney (PxP), Nancy Metcalf (Color Analyst)

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network | Broadcast Crew: Grant Hansen (PxP), Renee Saunders (Color Analyst)

Match Notes

Season Series: Second of four meetings, one of two on Kiewit Court at CHI Health Center.

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 5-1 (January 12, 2025, last matchup, 3-0 Omaha).

Supernovas-Thrill Connections

Three members of Omaha's 2024 championship-winning team return to CHI for the first time. Libero Kendall White, middle blocker Sophie Davis and outside hitter Allison Mayfield take on the Supernovas after winning the inaugural PVF title last season. White was the starting libero for Omaha while both Davis and Mayfield came off the bench. Davis made the Supernovas 2025 Training Camp roster, but was waived before getting picked up by Vegas.

Mayfield goes way back with Omaha head coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn, who was an assistant coach for Kansas in 2011 when Mayfield was a senior.

Omaha's Brooke Nuneviller reunites with former Oregon teammate and Thrill opposite Willow Johnson (2018, 2019).

Supernovas setter Mac Podraza spent her final season of college at Penn State where she crossed paths with Thrill rookie Camryn Hannah in 2023. Omaha's Kaitlyn Hord was teammates with White in 2018 and 2019 as Penn State reached a pair of NCAA Regional Finals.

Omaha's Phoebe Awoleye and the Thrill's Mary Shroll spent their 2022 college season together as teammates at Loyola Marymount.

Vegas middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk was a senior in 2019 at Pittsburgh when Supernovas outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez joined the Panthers as a freshman for their lone season together.

Supernovas-Rise Connections

Three former Rise players take on their former franchise in Kayla Caffey, Mac Podraza and Camila Gómez who all signed with Omaha during free agency.

Rise outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine signed with Grand Rapids over the offseason after spending her rookie season in Omaha.

Reigning PVF Rookie of the Year Reagan Cooper will face former Fury teammate Valeria León. Fellow Kansas alumni and Supernovas middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo played with Rise setter Camryn Turner for two seasons (2023-2024) compared to Cooper's one (2023).

Kaitlyn Hord reunites with León after spending last season in Columbus while also facing Erika Pritchard, who she spent one season with at Penn State in 2021.

Rise starting setter and PVF All-Star August Raskie clashes with former Oregon teammate Brooke Nuneviller. The two overlapped in Eugune for the 2018 college volleyball season.

Slump? Never Heard of It

The Supernovas are the winningest franchise in the PVF and American pro volleyball history, thanks in large part to their unmatched consistency from match to match. Through 43 all-time matches, the Supernovas have only lost consecutive matches once in their history which occurred earlier this season in back-to-back defeats to Vegas and the San Diego Mojo on January 17 and 19 on the road.

Supernovas and Kiewit Unveil Strategic Partnership

On Thursday, the Omaha Supernovas announced a strategic partnership with Kiewit, one of the largest and most respected construction and engineering firms in North America. This collaboration marks Kiewit's first-ever partnership with a professional women's sports team. As part of this strategic alliance, the Supernovas will play on Kiewit Court, with the company's iconic brand emblazoned inside the CHI Health Center. The logos were unveiled on the court in a soft launch on the FS1 national televised match on Saturday, March 22, between the Supernovas and Indy Ignite. Omaha welcomed 12,929 fans that night, marking the second-largest crowd in pro volleyball history.

Milestones to Watch

C. Gómez: 17 digs away from reaching 250 on the season.

B. Nuneviller: 14 kills away from 250 for the season.

R. Cooper: Only 6 points and 25 kills away from hitting 200 for the season.

Nuneviller Makes History

Nuneviller eclipsed the 500-kill mark in her Supernovas career on 3/13 at Indy and now sits with a total of 542 kills in her two seasons with Omaha. With 18 digs on 3/15 versus the Valkyries, she became the first player in PVF history to achieve 500 kills and 500 digs. Setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson also reached a milestone against Indy, recording her 1,000th career assist with the franchise. Her Omaha career total stands at 1,030. Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord became the third player in PVF history to reach 100 career blocks with four stuffs against Indy on 3/22. Her league career total stands at 101 blocks in 132 sets, which is a 0.77 blocks per set mark.

Defensive Dominance

The Supernovas lead the league in opponent efficiency with a .201 clip. They've held opponents to a hitting percentage below .200 in nine of the 17 matches this season, which includes a season-low .167 clip for the Orlando Valkyries who own the top offense in the league.

The Supernovas are also one of the best blocking teams in the PVF with a 2.66 blocks per set mark, which is second in the league. Omaha has recorded double-digit blocks in nine of the 17 contests this season including the last two matches.

Aside from Hord, who leads the PVF in blocks, fellow middle blocker Caffey has climbed into the top ten for blocks with 31. She was a menace at the tape two weekends ago against Indy and Orlando with 10 total blocks.

Hording the Net

Hord has been the premier blocker in the PVF so far in the 2025 season. The former Husker and Nittany Lion leads the league in both total blocks (59) and blocks per set with a 0.98 mark. Hord's seven blocks in the five-set win over the Atlanta Vibe on opening night set a Supernovas single-match record. She is also one of five players in the PVF to record seven or more blocks in a match this season. The Kentucky native also sits fourth in hitting percentage with a .352 clip through 176 attacks with 72 kills and only 10 errors, which is fewest among middle blockers.

A"Nune"ther Level

After averaging over 12 kills and digs per match last season, Nuneviller has raised her game for the 2025 season. She enters Friday third in the PVF in kills per set (3.84), fourth in kills (236), and fourth in total points (255).

The Chandler, Arizona native is one of only five players in the league this season to record 20+ kills and 15+ digs in a match. That was on opening night when she poured in 22 kills and 17 digs while hitting .340.

The Oregon product has been averaging 13.9 kills and 12.9 digs per match through 17 contests this season.

Nuneviller led the Supernovas offense in its reverse sweep over the Ignite on 3/13 with a team-high 17 kills. Two nights later the Oregon product finished with 16 kills and 18 digs in the four-set win over Orlando on 3/15.

Offensive Blastoff

The Omaha Supernovas offense has rounded into form with a .241 team hitting percentage - third in the PVF. Omaha has posted hitting percentages of .250 or above in 10 of the 17 matches this season. The Supernovas offense reached that mark only nine times across the entire 2024 season. There's only been seven times in franchise history that the Supernovas have recorded a team hitting percentage of .300 or above wth three of those coming in the 2025 season.

The Dig Patrol

The Supernovas have been one of the best defensive teams in the league as they currently sit fourth in the PVF in digs per set (16.20) and eighth in total digs (988). However, Omaha has played the fewest number of sets in the league with 61 which is due in part to a league-leading seven sweeps.

Libero Camila Gómez leads that effort with a team-high 233 digs (3rd in PVF) and 3.82 per set (3rd). Her 31 digs against Atlanta in the season opener broke a single-match franchise record. That total is tied for the second-most digs recorded in a single match in PVF history.

Nuneviller, who is a former libero, is right behind her teammate with 220 digs (sixth in PVF) while her 3.61 per set is fourth in the league.

