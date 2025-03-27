Supernovas and Kiewit Unveil Strategic Partnership

March 27, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

OMAHA, Neb. - The first-place Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Kiewit, one of the largest and most respected construction and engineering firms in North America.

This collaboration marks Kiewit's first-ever partnership with a professional women's sports team. As part of this strategic alliance, the Supernovas will play on Kiewit Court, with the company's iconic brand emblazoned inside the CHI Health Center. The logos were unveiled on the court in a soft launch on the FS1 national televised match on Saturday, March 22, between the Supernovas and Indy Ignite. Omaha welcomed 12,929 fans that night, marking the second-largest crowd in pro volleyball history.

"Kiewit is very pleased to be a strategic partner of the Supernovas, an organization focused on elevating an exciting, emerging professional sport - and one that is committed to excellence, teamwork and making a positive impact in our communities," said Alicia Edsen, senior vice president, Kiewit Corporation. "It's exciting to have our company's brand prominently shown on Kiewit Court and being tied to so many outstanding professional athletes. We look forward to supporting this elite volleyball team and making the most of this strategic partnership."

"We're honored to partner with a world-class, community-focused company like Kiewit," Supernovas Team President Diane Mendenhall said. "Their commitment to excellence, innovation, and teamwork reflects the very heart of the Supernovas. Naming Kiewit Court as our home elevates the major-league atmosphere our athletes and fans experience each match. We're especially proud to be Kiewit's first-ever partner in professional women's sports - a meaningful vote of confidence in our mission and the future we're building together in Omaha, the great state of Nebraska, and across the globe."

The Kiewit-Supernovas strategic partnership includes a variety of local and national marketing and community activations, including prominent branding during matches, on TV, the web and radio. In addition, Kiewit will be closely partnering with team leadership for Kiewit events and initiatives. It's a valuable opportunity for Kiewit across the business, but also the greater Omaha market, which is home to the company's headquarters.

The Supernovas continue their four-match homestand with a weekend doubleheader on Kiewit Court at the CHI Health Center. Omaha takes on the Vegas Thrill on Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m. CDT before facing the Grand Rapids Rise on Sunday, March 30 at 3 p.m. CDT. Both matches will be broadcast live on Nebraska Public Media.

