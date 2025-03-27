San Diego Mojo Signs Veteran Opposite Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has signed opposite Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani, the team announced on Thursday. A native of Los Angeles, Bedart-Ghani arrives in San Diego with seven years of professional experience.

Bedart-Ghani spent the 2024-25 season with Keçiören Belediyesi Sigorta Shop of the Sultans League in Türkiye. She played the previous three seasons in South Korea, helping the Gwangju Pepper Savings Bank AI PEPPERS to seventh place finishes in the Korean V-League and KOVO Cup in 2023-24. She competed for Suwon Hyundai Hillstate the prior two seasons, earning Korean V-League Setter of the Year and winning the KOVO Cup in 2021-22 and placing third with the team the following year in both the V-League and KOVO Cup. Ahead of her time in South Korea, Bedart-Ghani played in Greece, Italy and Croatia after beginning her career with United Volleyball Club in the Philippines in 2018-19.

The 6-foot-4 opposite played collegiately at Texas from 2015-18, helping the Longhorns to national runner-up finishes her freshman and sophomore seasons. In 2018, Bedart-Ghani earned VolleyballMag All-America Third Team honors, was an AVCA All-America honorable mention and named All-Big 12 and All-Southwest Region after leading UT to the NCAA Regional finals and finishing with 204 kills (2.68/set) and leading the Longhorns with a .374 hitting efficiency and 61 blocks (0.80/set). In the 2016 National Championship match against Stanford, she posted 11 kills on a .455 hitting percentage. As a freshman in 2015, she was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team and All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

As a prep player, Bedart-Ghani was named the 2014-15 Gatorade California Volleyball Player of the Year at Redondo Union High School in Los Angeles after leading the Sea Hawks to a 39-2 record and the 2014 Division I state championship. She was the fifth-ranked player on the Prep Volleyball's 2015 Senior Aces list, also earning Under Armour High School All-American honors and named one of Volleyball Magazine's 30 Underclassmen to watch. Bedart-Ghani attended Marymount High School prior to Redondo Union, helping the Sailors to a State Championship in 2012 and State Championship Runner-up finish in 2011, guiding the team to California Interscholastic Federation Championships and Division 1 AA Regional Championships both seasons.

Her father, Adofo Ghani, played basketball at Long Beach State, while her two older brothers, Khaliq and Khalil, played basketball at Yale and the University of San Diego, respectively.

