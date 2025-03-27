Eras Night Takes Center Stage as Rise Host Thrill on April 5

March 27, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







Saturday, April 5, 2025 vs. Vegas Thrill

Eras Night presented by 105.3 Hot FM

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members)

T-shirt Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Rise Eras-themed T-shirt.

Eras Night: Are you ready for it? Dress in your favorite ERA and spend an Enchanted evening with us. Don't miss out on our Eras-themed T-shirt giveaway, the friendship bracelet-making area, and music from your favorite pop star all night long.

Wildest Dreams Pack: Fans in attendance will have the chance to enter to win a prize package that includes the following:

A Baby Taylor acoustic guitar (valued at $500)

Tickets to see Kane Brown in May at Van Andel Arena

A $100 gift card to Morning Belle

A Rise VIP experience, featuring a courtside suite for six guests, complimentary parking, an arena arrival photo, and high-five alley passes

Items from 105.3 Hot FM

1989 Mystery Ticket Offer: Grab a mystery ticket now for just $19.89 and brace yourself for a seating surprise! You might find yourself courtside, so close that you'll be dodging volleyballs! Alternatively, you might land smack in the center, gaining a perfect east/west view of the court. Or, you could end up with a unique cross-court view from our baseline sections, watching the game like a true pro. Click here to get your mystery ticket.

Family 4-Pack: Presented by Celsius for every weekend home match, get tickets for your whole family or friend group starting at just $88, plus a $10 food and beverage voucher with each ticket. You'll also receive a coupon to enjoy $2 off the purchase of 3 Celsius beverages at any J&H Family Store after the game. Offer is available here.

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level Baseline tickets to the match.

Post-Match Autograph Session presented by Ridges of Cascade: Select Rise players will sign autographs for 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match.

Ticket Information

Single tickets for all 2025 Grand Rapids Rise home matches may be purchased:

Online through provolleyball.com/grand-rapids-rise-tickets

In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena (open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday)

By phone at (616) 575-6500

Full and Partial Season Ticket Plans: Our members enjoy an unparalleled package of exclusive perks, privileges, and memorable experiences. Whether you're looking to enjoy Rise volleyball with friends and family or business associates, we have a membership plan to fit your needs. More information at provolleyball.com/season-ticket-membership or call (616) 575-6500.

Group Plans: Bring 10 or more people to a Rise match and get ready for an unforgettable experience. Enjoy special pricing, exclusive experiences, and lots of fun. Whether you're organizing a company outing, fundraising event, birthday bash, or entertaining clients, we guarantee a fantastic time for everyone in your group. More information at provolleyball.com/group-tickets or call (616) 575-6500.

Suites and Premium Seats: At the Rise, we offer a wide range of single-match suites and premium seat hospitality rentals that cater to all your needs. Whether you're planning a business function or a special gathering, we have the ideal option just for you.

