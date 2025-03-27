San Diego Mojo Adds Setter Celia Cullen

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has signed setter Celia Cullen, the team announced on Thursday. Cullen helped guide SMU to a 25-8 record last season in the program's first year in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Cullen was a 2024 VolleyballMag All-American honorable mention selection, tabbed to the AVCA Southwest Region First Team and selected to the All-ACC First Team after leading the Mustangs to one of the finest seasons in program history.

The American Athletic Conference Setter of the Year in 2023, Cullen finished her Mustang career ranked fifth in program history with 3,542 career assists and fourth at 10.24 assists per set. A two-time All-AAC selection, earning first-team honors in 2023 after being tabbed to the second team in 2022, Cullen appeared in 98 matches and 346 sets during her three seasons in Dallas, totaling 721 digs (2.08/set), 154 kills, 42 service aces and 168 total blocks.

Prior to arriving on the Hilltop, Cullen played two seasons at Michigan State, appearing in 42 matches and 146 sets for the Spartans, totaling 1,201 assists (8.23/set), 252 digs, 22 aces and 54 blocks. She led Michigan State in assists both seasons, averaging 7.98 assists per set in 2020, the seventh-highest average for a Spartan freshman.

A native of Brighton, Mich., Cullen was an Under Armour All-America Second Team selection for Brighton in 2019 and a Michigan Miss Volleyball finalist, while also earning Livingston County Player of the Year and Brighton MVP honors in all four of her high school seasons.

Cullen played club volleyball for Jen and Ricky Cottrill at Legacy, where she helped guide the team to eight open tournament titles in 2019, winning the AAU 18 Open National Championship that year and attaining the No. 1 Prep Volleyball national club team ranking. She was named JVA Ultra Ankle All-American and Max Preps All-American in both 2018 and 2019, and an AAU Open All-American in 2019. In 2018, Cullen was a member of the USA Girls National Youth National Team.

Her father, Chuck, was a four-year letterman for the Michigan State track & field program as an undergrad and earned All-Big Ten honors as a high jumper, graduating in 1990.

Player Details

Name: Celia Cullen

Pronunciation: SEE-lee-uhh CULL-un

Position: Setter

Height: 6-1

Number: 61

Hometown: Brighton, Mich.

Country: USA

College: SMU (Michigan State)

