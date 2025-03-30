Vibe Increases Win Streak to Eight

March 30, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (14-8) defeated the Columbus Fury (5-15) on Sunday afternoon at GSU Convocation Center. This win marked their eighth win in a row in their 2025 season.

Hitting .278 as a team on the match, the Vibe's offense was led by Middle blocker McKenna Vicini with 10 kills, posting up a season-high hitting efficiency at .600. Other offensive impacts were outside hitter Leah Edmond with eight kills and outside hitter Pia Timmer with seven kills. Making her debut in the third set, the Vibe's newest addition, outside hitter Micaya White, delivered a standout performance, hitting with .714 efficiency.

The Vibe dominated Columbus in every statistical category, outpacing them in blocks (10 to seven), digs (55 to 39), assists (36 to 25), and service aces (seven to two). Three players-Pia Timmer, Leah Edmond, and opposite hitter Aiko Jones-posted two aces each in the match.

Defensively, libero Morgan Hentz led the team with 16 digs. She still leads the PVF in digs with 397 total digs and 4.51 digs/set.

The Vibe will be on the road for their next match on Tuesday, April 8th, taking on San Diego Mojo at Viejas Arena. First serve is set for 10:00 p.m. ET.

