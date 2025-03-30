Vegas Thrill Hosts Military Appreciation Night
March 30, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)
Vegas Thrill News Release
LAS VEGAS The Vegas Thrill, in partnership with the Nevada Army National Guard, will host Military Appreciation Night to honor and celebrate the men and women of our armed forces.
WHAT:
Pre-Game Tiltyard Activities: Family-friendly fun featuring inflatable obstacle courses, inflatable jousting and Humvees
Giveaways: Complimentary Vegas Thrill beanies for the first 1,500 fans
In-Game Entertainment: Push-up contests, inflatable volleyball races, and a "Dress N' Serve" competition.
Swearing-In Ceremony: The Nevada Army National Guard will conduct a live swearing-in ceremony between the second and third sets.
WHO: Vegas Thrill Team and Staff
Nevada Army National Guard
*Representatives from both organizations are available for interviews upon request beginning 5:45pm.
WHEN: Sunday, March 30, 2025
Tiltyard Activities: 5:00 p.m.
Doors Open: 6:00 p.m.
Match Begins: 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Lee's Family Forum, Lee's Family Forum 200 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012
