Vegas Thrill Hosts Military Appreciation Night

March 30, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Vegas Thrill News Release







LAS VEGAS The Vegas Thrill, in partnership with the Nevada Army National Guard, will host Military Appreciation Night to honor and celebrate the men and women of our armed forces.

WHAT:

Pre-Game Tiltyard Activities: Family-friendly fun featuring inflatable obstacle courses, inflatable jousting and Humvees

Giveaways: Complimentary Vegas Thrill beanies for the first 1,500 fans

In-Game Entertainment: Push-up contests, inflatable volleyball races, and a "Dress N' Serve" competition.

Swearing-In Ceremony: The Nevada Army National Guard will conduct a live swearing-in ceremony between the second and third sets.

WHO: Vegas Thrill Team and Staff

Nevada Army National Guard

*Representatives from both organizations are available for interviews upon request beginning 5:45pm.

WHEN: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Tiltyard Activities: 5:00 p.m.

Doors Open: 6:00 p.m.

Match Begins: 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Lee's Family Forum, Lee's Family Forum 200 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 30, 2025

Vegas Thrill Hosts Military Appreciation Night - Vegas Thrill

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.