Thrill End Four-Match Road Trip with a Three-Set Loss to Defending Champion Omaha

March 30, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Vegas Thrill News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Vegas Thrill (8-10) ended their four-match road trip with a three-set loss to the defending champion Omaha Supernovas (13-5) on Friday night at the CHI Health Center.

Set 1

Omaha's Kaitlyn Hord got the home crowd going with a service ace to start the match. Then, Vegas' Camryn Hannah and Omaha's Brooke Nuneviller traded kills before Hannah Maddux of Vegas scored, and a service error gave Vegas an early 3-2 lead. The Thrill responded with a three-point run thanks to kills from Maddux and Charitie Luper, plus a net violation on the Supernovas. Out of the break, Hord landed back-to-back aces to complete a 6-0 run for the Supernovas. Hannah and Maddux each added a kill for Vegas to end the run of momentum. Maddux and Nuneviller traded points before setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson and Nuneviller scored to make it 17-15. Willow Johnson answered for Vegas with a kill, but Payne followed with her own. Luper scored and two Omaha blunders put the Thrill up 19-18. Payne and Johnson exchanged kills before Omaha pulled ahead on kills from Caffey and Payne. A Vegas error gave the Supernovas a two-point edge at 23-21, forcing a Vegas timeout. Maddux scored out of the break, but Payne answered to make it a set point at 24-22. Maddux scored again, but Payne finished the set with a final kill to give Omaha a 25-23 win.

Set 2

Cooper started the set with a kill for the Supernovas, but then Maddux responded for Vegas. Caffey added one for Omaha, followed by another point for Maddux. Nuneviller and Cooper each scored before Luper added a kill for the Thrill. Trailing 5-4, Omaha took control with a six-point run featuring two kills each from Nuneviller and Hord, plus a block from Payne to double up Vegas at 10-5. Allison Mayfield stopped the run with a kill, but Payne answered with a block. A Vegas error extended Omaha's lead to 19-9 and forced a timeout. Omaha rookie middle blocker Phoebe Awoleye followed with her first point off a middle attack, and another Thrill error made it 22-11. Payne shut the door with a final kill to give the Supernovas a dominant 25-14 win.

Set 3

Maddux opened the third set with a kill for Vegas. Omaha quickly answered with a 4-0 run off two kills from Nuneviller, one from Cooper and a Vegas error, forcing an early timeout for the Thrill. Maddux scored again out of the break, but Nuneviller answered with another kill. The two teams traded points with Maddux, Caffey, and Valentín-Anderson all finding the floor. Johnson added one for Vegas, but a Nuneviller kill and Payne block kept Omaha in front 9-6. Luper scored for the Thrill, but couldn't keep the momentum as a service error gave Omaha a sideout. Vegas responded with kills from Luper and Berkeley Oblad before Payne added another for the Supernovas. Vegas gained some energy with a kill from Maddux, one from Johnson, and an Omaha attacking error to surge ahead 13-11. Cooper took advantage with back-to-back kills to put Omaha back in front at 14-13. Mayfield scored for Vegas, but Cooper tailed two more kills for the Supernovas. Johnson kept Vegas close with another point, but Hord answered and a Vegas error brought Omaha's lead to 19-16, forcing another timeout. The Supernovas closed down Vegas with a 5-1 run as Cooper tallied three of the final five points, including the final two kills to secure a 25-19 set win and Omaha's eighth sweep of the season. Key Stats The Supernovas were paced by Nuneviller's 15 kills and nine digs, while Cooper put together a double-double of 12 kills and 10 digs. Omaha hit an impressive .352 overall.

The Thrill were led by Maddux's 15 kills and eight digs, and setter Carly Graham added a team-high 17 assists.

NEXT FOR THE THRILL: Vegas will head back home where they will face the San Diego Mojo on Sunday, March 30 at 7 p.m. PT on FS2.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.