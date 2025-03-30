Fury Fall in Three Sets to the Vibe

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (5-15) were swept by the Atlanta Vibe (14-8) (18-25, 17-25, 16-25) at the GSU Convocation Center Sunday afternoon. The Atlanta Vibe thrived offensively, attacking .278 on the match. Defensively, the Vibe made it hard on the Fury offense with 10 blocks, 55 digs, and holding Columbus to a .081 attacking day. A lot of Fury players saw the court this match with new and changing lineups.

SET ONE

Atlanta got out to a 3-1 lead with two kills from Leah Edmond and an ace from Aiko Jones. Atlanta kept a steady three point lead at 8-5, their offense forcing the Fury into multiple out-of-system situations. Columbus called their first time out, down 11-5. Atlanta advanced their lead at 18-10 with Edmond's fifth kill, a drop tip on a back row attack. The Fury went on a four point run with a couple of kills, a block and an ace to bring the score to 18-14. Atlanta fired back with a five point run, 23-14. Atlanta won the set 25-18.

SET TWO

A long first rally ended with a kill from Megan Lush, the start of a three point run for the Fury. Atlanta tied it at 3-3. Atlanta was the first to double digits, leading 10-5. Edmond tallied the fourth ace for the Vibe in the second set, up 12-5. The Fury called a time out, trailing 16-7. Wilma Rivera came up with a kill to bring Columbus to double digits, but the Fury trailed 20-10. A block by Janice Leao and Jill Gillen sparked the Fury. Beta Dumancic subbed in and got a slide kill. Although the Fury started to gain momentum, the Vibe's lead was too significant. The Fury lost the set 25-17.

SET THREE

The Fury scored their first point of the set with a block from Leao. Another slide kill from Dumancic brought the Fury within a point of the Vibe, 5-6. Pia Timmer rattled off back-to-back aces, stretching their lead to 9-5. Trading service errors, the score was set to 13-8. Vibe took a 16-10 lead before a timeout was called. Atlanta led 21-12 after a couple blocks. Morgan Lewis took a lethal line shot at 15-23. The Vibe secured the sweep, winning set three 25-16.

UP NEXT

The Columbus Fury come home to Nationwide Arena to take on the Indy Ignite (11-8) on Saturday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET.

