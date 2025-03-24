Pro Volleyball in Downtown Atlanta - Vibe at GSU Convocation Center

March 24, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe professional volleyball team is excited to host two upcoming matches in the heart of downtown. The team will be hosting their games at the Georgia State University (GSU) Convocation Center in downtown Atlanta, offering fans a new and convenient location right in the heart of the city.

The matches will take place on Friday, March 28th at 7:00 PM and Sunday, March 30th at 3:00 PM. These two matches provide fans an accessible and vibrant experience for the Atlanta community. Located just a few minutes from downtown attractions, this venue brings fans easy access as the arena is right off of major highways. Match details are below:

Match #1: Atlanta Vibe vs. San Diego Mojo

Location: GSU Convocation Center (455 Capitol Ave SE, Atlanta, Ga 30312)

Date: Friday, March 28th

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Match #2: Atlanta Vibe vs Columbus Fury (404 Night)

Location: GSU Convocation Center (455 Capitol Ave SE, Atlanta, Ga 30312)

Date: Sunday, March 30th

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

In addition, the March 30th match will feature 404 Night, a celebration of Atlanta's unique culture, community, and spirit. The team will be embracing everything that makes Atlanta special, with themed activations and giveaways that honor the city's rich history and diversity.

