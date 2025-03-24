Vegas Thrill and Nevada Army National Guard to Honor Heros and Veterans on Military Appreciation Night

March 24, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Vegas Thrill News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Vegas Thrill is proud to host Military Appreciation Night on March 30 at Lee's Family Forum, where the Thrill will face off against the San Diego Mojo at 7 p.m.. The match will feature special recognitions for military members, military vehicles on the tiltyard, and a swearing-in ceremony with support from Nevada Army National Guard.

The evening's festivities will kick off with Tiltyard Activities at 5 p.m.:

Humvees will be stationed for tours and photos.

Inflatable obstacle courses and inflatable jousting will be available for kids and families.

Doors open at 6 p.m.:

1500 Beanie Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a complimentary Vegas Thrill beanie, courtesy of our sponsor, the Nevada Army National Guard.

500 Mini Volleyball Giveaway: There will also be 500 mini volleyballs for fans.

Match begins at 7 p.m.:

During the match, Vegas Thrill will host a push-up contest, inflatable volleyball race and "Dress N' Serve" competition.

Nevada Army National Guard will present a swearing-in ceremony between the second and third sets.

The Vegas Thrill is proud to partner with the Nevada Army National Guard and other local organizations to make this night memorable and impactful for our military community.

Tickets for the match are available. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to participate in the pre-game festivities and show their support for our military.

