Second Downtown Match on Sunday Afternoon

March 29, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (13-8) are home again on Sunday, March 30th, to compete against the Columbus Fury (5-14) at the second downtown match of the weekend at Georgia State Convocation Center. First serve is set for 3:00 p.m. ET, airing on YouTube.

Vibe vs. Fury

The Vibe face off against the Fury for the fourth time in the 2025 season. Atlanta's record against Columbus on the season is 2-1.

On March 23rd, the Atlanta Vibe won against the Columbus Fury in three sets Sunday afternoon at Nationwide Arena, marking the team's sixth win in a row. Middle blocker Khori Louis recorded 12 kills on 18 attempts with a .611 hitting percentage, while outside hitter Pia Timmer added 11 kills, hitting .375. The Vibe finished with a .337 team hitting percentage, with all hitters surpassing .200 and committing only three attack errors throughout the whole game. Setter Marlie Monserez totaled 32 assists, being close to her three-set record from last season. Opposite hitter Aiko Jones led the team defensively with 12 digs and four blocks, finishing with a .231 hitting percentage. Outside hitter Leah Edmond served three aces, including two consecutive in the first set.

Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The Vibe will be playing away at Viejas Arena on Tuesday, April 8th against the San Diego Mojo for their next match. First serve is set for 10:00 p.m. ET.

