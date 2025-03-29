Fury Continue Road Weekend in Atlanta

March 29, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

(Columbus Fury) Columbus Fury setter Nootsara Tomkom(Columbus Fury)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (5-14) remain on the road as the team heads south to take on the Atlanta Vibe (13-18) for the second time this month. The match will take place at 3 p.m. in GSU Convocation Center. The match will also be streamed on YouTube.

The Columbus Fury will be playing their second match of the weekend in Atlanta on Sunday. Coming off their Friday night matchup at Grand Rapids, the Fury ended their four-game series against the Rise with a five set loss (25-22, 23-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13). On Sunday, the Fury will return to Atlanta for the first time since February. When the Fury hosted the Vibe on March 23, Atlanta swept Columbus (25-19, 25-15, 25-20). The Fury hope to turn things around and come out on top this time around.

KNOW YOUR ENEMY

The Vibe enter the match against Columbus after a four set win over the San Diego Mojo (6-13) on Friday, March 28th. The Vibe are on a seven-match winning streak going into Sunday's game that dates back to their five set victory over the Vegas Thrill (8-10) on March 7. With 99 aces on the season, the Vibe are first in the league in service aces and second in aces per set, averaging 1.16. The Vibe also lead the league in digs with 1451 and are second in digs per set, averaging 17.07. Khori Louis is the most efficient attacker in the league, attacking .368 on the year and she has the second best kill percentage in the league at 46.9 percent. Leah Edmond is second in the league in both service aces (36) and kills (311) and leads the league in total points scored at 386. Morgan Henz is the league's dig leader with 381 on the season, averaging 4.48 per set.

SERIES HISTORY

Columbus faces Atlanta for the fourth and final time of the 2025 season. In their previous matchup at home on March 23, the Fury fell to Atlanta 0-3. Columbus will seek their second victory against Atlanta this season to tie the series 2-2.

