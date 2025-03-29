Game Preview: San Diego Mojo at Vegas Thrill: March 30, 2025

March 29, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

The San Diego Mojo close out a two-match road trip on Sunday with their first match at the Vegas Thrill this season.

Game 20: San Diego Mojo (6-13) at Vegas Thrill (8-10)

San Diego and Vegas will meet for just the second time this season and the first time in Nevada at Lee's Family Forum. The Mojo are looking to snap a three-game skid, while the Thrill are seeking their first home win since February 2.

The team's last met on February 2 at Viejas Arena, when Vegas arrived with the top record in the PVF. Vegas defeated the Mojo in three sets to improve to 7-2 on the season but have since dropped nine of 10 matches.

Vegas leads the series with a 4-1 record with the teams splitting the two previous contests in The Silver State.

Former San Diego players OPP Willow Johnson and OH Grace Loberg will face the Mojo for the second time this season. In 2024, Johnson was a PVF Player of the Week honoree with San Diego whose 2.79 kills per set and 3.09 points per set ranked fifth all-time among Mojo players.

Tune-In

The game is the Pro Volleyball Federation Match of the Night and will air nationally on FS2.

Paul Sunderland (play-by-play) and Holly McPeak (analyst) will be on the call.

Watch Party

The Mojo will be hosting a watch party at Novo Brazil Mission Valley, and every fan in attendance will be entered to win a ticket to the Mojo home game on Tuesday, April 8 against Atlanta.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

In a gritty four-set match on Friday, the San Diego Mojo dropped their third-straight decision, falling in four sets to the Atlanta Vibe.

Rookie outside hitter Maya Tabron once again led the Mojo effort, scoring a match-high 22 points with 17 kills and a career-high five blocks that are tied for the ninth-most in franchise history. Middle blocker Regan Pittman also scored in double figures, collecting 13 points courtesy of 10 kills and three blocks, while fellow middle blocker Ronika Stone scored 10 points with nine kills and one block. All-Star libero Shara Venegas tallied a team-high 16 digs and added seven assists, and setter Sarah Sponcil registered her first career double-double with 39 assists and 13 digs.

Tabron has been a sensation for the Mojo the last four matches, scoring in double-digits in each contest while filling up the stat sheet in kills, digs and blocks. She currently ranks in the top 10 in set averages for points (3.82/7th), kills (3.23/10th), blocks (0.50/9th) and digs (2.84/10th).

Dahlke continues to be one of the premier players in the Pro Volleyball Federation in 2025, ranking among the top 10 in kills (234/5th), kills per set (3.39/9th), points (254/8th), points per set (3.82/7th), digs (213/8th), and digs per set (3.09/7th).

Stone remains a force among middle blockers in the league, ranking fifth total blocks (42) and seventh in blocks per set (0.58), while ranking ninth in seventh percentage (41.3%) and ninth in hitting percentage (.305). Middle blocker Regan Pittman has also been among the best middles in the league, totaling 32 blocks, while averaging 0.84 blocks per set, the second-best average in the league.

Venegas has come up huge in court coverage, averaging 3.96 digs per set with 273 total digs, the second-best marks in the PVF in both categories.

San Diego is one of the best defensive teams in the league, topping the PVF with 17.47 digs per set. The Mojo middles have San Diego ranked third in the PVF in blocks, averaging 2.45 blocks per set. The Mojo has had at least 10 blocks in eight of the last nine games, including 14 last time out against Atlanta.

Vegas Thrill Outlook

The Vegas Thrill have dropped nine of 10 matches since their defeat of the Mojo on February 7, including an eight-match losing streak that begin after the victory in San Diego.

Vegas wrapped up a four-match road trip on Friday with a three-set loss at Omaha. The Thrill were led by outside hitter Hannah Maddux who had 15 kills, eight digs and one service ace in the loss, while setter Carly Graham added a team-high 17 assists and three digs. Libero Teagan DeFalco contributed eight digs and three assists.

Maddux ranks fifth in the PVF in scoring with 467 total points and 4.38 points per set. Her 232 kills are tied for seventh-most in the league, while her 3.80 kills per set rank fourth. Middle blocker Morgan Stout is third in the PVF in kill percentage with a mark of 44.9% and fifth in hitting percentage at .335, while setter Alisha Glass Childress is sixth in assists per set at 9.69 dishes per frame.

