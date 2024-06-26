Canadian Elite Basketball League to Expand Regular Season to 24-Game Format in 2025

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday that the league will expand its regular season to a 24-game format in 2025, increasing from 100 to 120 total regular season games next summer. In addition, the season will start approximately one week earlier next year in early-May and end two weeks later in late-August.

The 2025 CEBL season will mark the most games played and longest timeframe of an individual season in what will be the seventh campaign in league history. With the exception of the pandemic-shortened 2020 and 2021 seasons, the CEBL has played a 20-game regular season schedule since the league's inception in 2019. Most recently, that included 100 regular season games that were scheduled from late-May until early-August annually.

"With an expanded schedule and larger window for our games next summer, our fans will have more fan-friendly options, including more weekend games and two additional home dates to see their favourite CEBL teams and stars live in action," said Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Co-Founder of the CEBL. "As we continue to take giant leaps forward across the business, it's clear fans and partners want more CEBL basketball and our players deserve more opportunities to showcase their skills and to earn more. We are happy to be able to deliver all of that as we prepare for another exciting season in 2025."

More than 50 CEBL games will be broadcast live nationally on TSN and Game+ in 2024, with an additional eight games in French on RDS. Fans can also livestream all regular season, playoff and Championship Weekend games on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+ and the CEBL Mobile app for iOS and Android devices. Next Level Sports & Entertainment - The U.S. Home for CEBL, will pick up 40 CEBL games for its U.S. audience this season, while international streaming service, Courtside1891, will carry 27 games for subscribers outside North America.

Ticket information for all CEBL games, including single-game tickets for 2024, can be found by visiting cebl.ca/tickets. Ticket and event information for 2024 Championship Weekend in Montreal (August 9-11) is available at cebl.ca/cw24.

