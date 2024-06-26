DC Power Football Club Announce Updated Team Crest Ahead of Inaugural Super League Season

June 26, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, DC - DC Power Football Club (Power FC), Washington, DC's newest professional women's soccer team, has unveiled an updated team crest ahead of the start of the inaugural USL Super League season. For fans interested in pre-sale priority access ahead of Power FC's inaugural 2024 Super League season, click HERE.

"There are multiple variables to consider when launching a new club and the crest is a key part," Jordan Stuart, Power FC Club President, said. "We take pride in DC being our home and decided to have our crest reflect just that of our beloved city from the blue skyline, the unforgettable Tidal Basin, and the Washington Monument as part of the center of our city. We are thrilled with the new logo, and we are excited to unveil branded jerseys, apparel, and merchandise in the near future."

About the Crest:

As our nation's center of power, Washington, DC bears a unique responsibility-to lead, to effect change, and to inspire. This energy drives Power Football Club, a club built to welcome fans from across the DMV-from DC to Maryland to Virginia-to join the women's soccer movement at this profound moment in time.

Women are powering the present and future of the beautiful game. That power-to uplift, bring people together, and change the world-is captured in the Power FC crest.

The iconic Washington Monument anchors the crest - piercing a clear blue sky and fortified on each side by the tidal basin shores of the Potomac River. Three powerful bolts energize the monument from each side, reflecting the three communities that converge to drive the power center of the DMV and lift women's soccer to new heights.

Power FC will be one of the eight inaugural teams in the United Soccer League's (USL) Super League ahead of the season set to kick off in August 2024. Power FC will play their first match on Aug. 17 against Carolina Ascent FC in Charlotte, NC. The USL Super League is a Division One women's professional league dedicated to upholding our nation's highest standards for soccer.

