Lexington SC Adds Natalie Turner-Wyatt to Inaugural Super League Roster

June 26, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club announced the official signing of Natalie Turner-Wyatt to the inaugural USL Super League roster pending league and federation approval on Wednesday, June 26th

Turner-Wyatt, a former reserve player for NJ/NY Gotham FC of the NWSL, joins Lexington SC following a lengthy playing and coaching career.

Beginning her career in college, Turner-Wyatt suited up for Williams College at the NCAA Division-III level and won three national championships with the Ephs.

She contributed heavily all four years, scoring the game-winning goal of the conference tournament as a freshman and appearing in all 24 games, starting in the final 14.

She started every game her sophomore season - the only one in which Williams did not lift the national title, ending its season in the Elite Eight - and did the same as a junior, assisting the lone goal in the national championship game.

Though her collegiate career would be cut short when she tore her ACL four games into her senior season, she shifted into a player-coach role and her contributions helped lead the Ephs to a third national title.

Graduating with a Bachelors of Arts in History, Turner-Wyatt shifted her focus to coaching, serving as an assistant coach for Mudd-Scripps College before eventually becoming head coach for St. Joseph's University-Brooklyn for the 2023 season.

During this time she also suited up for Downtown United Soccer Club of the WPSL - where she would be named team captain in her second season - and also served as a youth coach for the club.

She started every game she played for Downtown United and helped the squad to back-to-back WPSL Metropolitan Conference championships, never losing a game during her tenure.

Lexington SC will kick off its first ever USL Super League season on August 25 away at Carolina Ascent FC before hosting its home opener on September 8, facing the Tampa Bay Sun FC.

"I am thrilled to be joining Lexington SC. This is the realization of a lifelong dream for me, and at every step of the process I've been impressed with LSC's vision, warmth, and commitment to providing opportunities for women to play professionally. I can't wait to begin competing with an incredible group of teammates and staff." said Turner-Wyatt.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.