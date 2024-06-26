Lexington SC Announces Official Signing of Emmi Dunn to Inaugural USL Super League Roster

June 26, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club announced the official signing of Emmi Dunn to the inaugural USL Super League roster pending league and federation approval on Wednesday, June 26th.

Dunn most recently played for Nurmijärven Jalkapalloseura (NJS) in Finland, acting as a starting midfielder for the professional club from August to October 2023.

Her adult soccer journey began at the collegiate level in 2012 with Lenoir-Rhyne at the NCAA Division-II level.

With the Bears she was named to the All-Southeast Region Team from 2013-15, All Conference First Team in 2015, and scored 24 goals as a defensive center midfielder from 2012-16.

During her collegiate tenure she also suited up for the Charlotte Eagles in the USL W League in 2014-15, starting in the national semi-final in 2014.

Following her collegiate career, she returned to the field in 2021 for the Charlotte Eagles again, this time in the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL), where she spent three seasons.

Being named a team captain in 2022 and 2023, she led her squad to a National Championship in the second year of her captaincy, being named one of the best midfielders in the country in the WPSL.

Lexington SC will kick off its first ever USL Super League season on August 25 away at Carolina Ascent FC before hosting its home opener on September 8, facing the Tampa Bay Sun FC.

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude at the opportunity that LSC has given me to live out a lifelong dream. Soccer has just been such a blessing in my life, and I'm thrilled to get to continue my career with LSC."

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.