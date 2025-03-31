Lexington SC Announces a Roster Update for USL Super League Team
March 31, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
Lexington, KY - As Lexington Sporting Club continues its USL Super League spring season in 2025, the club announces that midfielder Emmi Dunn will not be returning for the rest of the 2025 spring campaign.
Lexington Sporting Club deeply appreciates the contributions and efforts of Emmi throughout the season. We wish her nothing but success in the next phase of her career.
The club is actively working to assemble a roster that reflects its ambition and commitment to the Central Kentucky community. Fans can stay informed on roster updates and team news by visiting www.lexsporting.com and following Lexington Sporting Club on social media.
