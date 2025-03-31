Brooklyn FC Holds Tampa Bay to 2-2 Draw as Phillpotts and Amani Make History

March 31, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Football Club (9-6-6) drew 2-2 draw at home against Tampa Bay Sun FC (6-9-5). Midfielder Grace Phillpotts scored her first professional goal, while veteran Midfielder Salma Amani netted her first for the club.

Before kickoff, the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed the team to Coney Island with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at Maimonides Park. Club ownership, local officials, and representatives from the office of Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton (District 23) were all in attendance, marking a major milestone in the team's inaugural season.

Brooklyn opened the offensive action In the 6th minute when Winger Mackenzie George delivered a cross from the right flank. The ball rebounded back to George, who fired a low-driven shot and forced Tampa Bay's Goalkeeper Sydney Schneider to push the ball out for a corner.

Riding that early pressure, Brooklyn struck first in the 10th minute when Phillpotts finished a cross from Mackenzie George. Tampa Bay equalized in the 28th minute when Forward Natasha Flint converted a corner kick. Brooklyn regained the lead in the 50th minute with Phillpotts assisting Amani, who finished at the back post to restore Brooklyn's lead. However, Tampa Bay's Flint struck again in stoppage time to secure the draw. After the match, George spoke about Phillpotts' goal.

"We were so happy for Grace as a team," she said. "The entire front line got together before the game, reassuring her that it didn't matter who scored-we all have each other's back. It didn't matter that she had just joined this team. We told her she was as valued as anyone here for the last eight months, if not more. We value her, we respect her, and we trust her."

Brooklyn's Captain, Kelsey Hill, emphasized the team's steady progress.

"We're coming together and improving with every game," said Hill. "It's about that one percent improvement each time we step onto the training field-we're getting better every day."

Brooklyn Head Coach Jessica Silva reflected on the team's recent form after the match.

"Pressure is a big word for me, but I see it as a privilege-the opportunity to coach these ladies is something special," Silva said. "We've been playing really good football, and our performances have shown that in every match. Right now, we're focused on the process and not looking too far ahead. We have a game on Thursday-we'll review, learn from tonight's match, then head to Spokane, maybe go for a hike, and afterward, look to put on a strong performance."

Brooklyn FC will travel to face Spokane Zephyr FC on April 3rd at 9:00 PM ET. All matches are available live on Peacock. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available.

For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

