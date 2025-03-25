Lexington Sporting Club to Join ECRL this Fall for Girls U13-19 Teams

Lexington Sporting Club is pleased to accept the invitation to compete in the ECNL Regional League beginning in the 2025-2026 season. This will give Lexington Sporting Club players in our girls program access to elite development within the structure of the prestigious ECNL with a clear pathway to ECNL National League.

The ECNL is the premier youth soccer league in the nation, managing and operating both a regional and national platform. The ECNL provides elite competition within a closer geographical area and provides access to national ECNL events and showcases where LSC will play ECNL clubs, with opportunities for post-season advancement at the regional and national stage. The top Lexington Sporting Club Girls teams from U13-U19 will compete in the Ohio Valley Conference and our U11-U12 teams will participate in the Pre-ECNL.

Players will have the opportunity to compete in league games throughout the season with the goal to attend ECNL postseason playoffs as well as National showcases where LSC teams will compete against ECNL national teams.

"Joining the ECNL is an exciting moment for our club," said Youth Club Director Bryan Brooks. "Since its inception, the ECNL has been at the forefront of elevating the youth soccer experience, reflecting our own commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence. Our club's mission has been to not only foster exceptional talent but also to instill a deep sense of community and social responsibility in our players. Joining the ECNL aligns perfectly with our goals, providing our players with unparalleled opportunities."

