Lexington SC Falls to Carolina Ascent in Tough Home Match

March 24, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Lexington, KY - Dedicated fans braved cold and rainy conditions, with temperatures lingering around 45 degrees, as Lexington SC faced Carolina Ascent FC.

Carolina Ascent struck early, with #23 Riley Parker finding the net in just the 2nd minute. The early setback ignited Lexington SC, as goalkeeper #1 Sarah Cox responded with back-to-back saves to keep the scoreline close.

Despite Cox's efforts, Carolina doubled their lead in the 18th minute when #9 Mia Corbin scored her first goal of the match. Their momentum continued, adding a third goal in the 26th minute. As halftime approached, Lexington looked to close the gap, with officials announcing three minutes of stoppage time as rain continued to fall.

Tensions ran high in the second half. Lexington's #7 Naeyeong Shin received a yellow card in the 48th minute, followed by another issued to Carolina Ascent's #23 Riley Parker in the 53rd.

Carolina extended their lead in the 62nd minute when #18 Audrey Harding netted their fourth goal. As a double rainbow appeared over the field, Lexington hoped for a shift in momentum but struggled to break through.

As full-time approached, one minute of stoppage time was added before the final whistle sealed a 0-4 victory for Carolina Ascent.

Reflecting on the match, Sarah Cox said, "There were moments where we executed well and competed in ways that align with our team goals. I don't think we did it enough, but it is what it is. We'll move on, build on this, and focus on the next game."

Head Coach Sam Stockley added, "We've got to clean up our play and be better in possession. But it's a work in progress-we knew that."

Lexington SC remains at home for their next match, hosting Dallas Trinity FC on April 6th at 2:00 P.M. ET at Lexington SC Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from March 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.