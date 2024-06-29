34 WHL Players Selected in 2024 NHL Draft

Las Vegas, Nev. - The Western Hockey League is proud to announce 34 WHL players have been selected in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, held Friday and Saturday at Sphere in Las Vegas.

The four WHL players selected in the top 10 of the 2024 NHL Draft represent the most among any development league in the world. The five WHL players selected in the top 20 of the 2024 NHL Draft also represents the most among any development league in the world.

Since the 1967 NHL Amateur Draft, a total of 2,196 players have been selected out of the WHL, including 344 first round selections. Of the 88 players selected from the Canadian Hockey League at the 2024 NHL Draft, 38.6 per cent hail from the WHL.

Friday night, five WHL players were selected in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, led by Medicine Hat Tigers forward Cayden Lindstrom, the fourth overall selection of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Five of the top 20 selections hailed from the WHL - the most among any development league in the world.

Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla was selected sixth overall by the Utah Hockey Club. Calgary Hitmen defenceman Carter Yakemchuk was selected seventh overall by the Ottawa Senators. Spokane Chiefs forward Berkly Catton was selected eighth overall by the Seattle Kraken, completing a run of three consecutive WHL players and rounding out four picks in the top 10.

Prince George Cougars forward Terik Parascak was the final WHL player selected in the first round, as the Washington Capitals called his name with the 17th overall pick.

The second round began with six WHL players selected in the first 14 picks led by Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Charlie Elick going 36th overall to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Everett Silvertips forward Julius Miettinen (Seattle Kraken, 40th) and Medicine Hat Tigers forward Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames, 41st) went back-to-back before Kamloops Blazers defenceman Harrison Brunicke (Pittsburgh Penguins, 44th), Prince Albert Raiders forward Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild, 45th), and Regina Pats forward Tanner Howe (Pittsburgh Penguins, 46th) were called consecutively.

The 2024 NHL Draft represents the 16th time in the past 18 years in which the WHL has seen five or more players selected in the first round of the NHL Draft. With five WHL players selected in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, the WHL's all-time total number of first-round NHL Draft selections sits at 344 since the 1967 NHL Amateur Draft.

Of the 34 WHL players selected, 18 were called during the first three rounds of the 2024 NHL, including five in the first round, seven in the second round, and six in the third round.

The Medicine Hat Tigers enjoyed an outstanding weekend at the 2024 NHL Draft, leading the way among WHL Clubs with four players selected. Following Lindstrom and Basha were forwards Tomas Mrsic (St. Louis Blues, 113th) and Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers, 170th).

Four WHL Clubs secured three selections each at the 2024 NHL Draft, including the Everett Silvertips (Miettinen, Smith, Eric Jamieson), Kelowna Rockets (Iginla, Hiroki Gojsic, Max Graham), Prince George Cougars (Parascak, Ondrej Becher, Hunter Laing), and Spokane Chiefs (Catton, William McIsaac, Nathan Mayes).

Five WHL Clubs saw two selections each at the 2024 NHL Draft, including the Calgary Hitmen (Yakemchuk, Carson Wetsch), Edmonton Oil Kings (Adam Jecho, Parker Alcos), Lethbridge Hurricanes (Miguel Marques, Harrison Meneghin), Red Deer Rebels (Ollie Josephson, Chase Wutzke), and Vancouver Giants (Tyler Thorpe, Colton Roberts).

Eight WHL Clubs had one selection each at the 2024 NHL Draft, including the Brandon Wheat Kings (Elick), Kamloops Blazers (Brunicke), Prince Albert Raiders (Ritchie), Regina Pats (Howe), Saskatoon Blades (Evan Gardner), Swift Current Broncos (Clarke Caswell), Tri-City Americans (Maxmilian Curran), and Victoria Royals (Nate Misskey).

2024 NHL Draft - WHL Players

Overall - Player (Pos.) - NHL Team; WHL Team; Hometown

Round One (5)

#4 Cayden Lindstrom (C) - Columbus Blue Jackets ; Medicine Hat Tigers; Chetwynd, B.C.

#6 Tij Iginla (C) - Utah Hockey Club ; Kelowna Rockets; Lake Country, B.C.

#7 Carter Yakemchuk (D) - Ottawa Senators; Calgary Hitmen; Calgary, Alta.

#8 Berkly Catton (C) - Seattle Kraken; Spokane Chiefs; Saskatoon, Sask.

#17 Terik Parascak (RW) - Washington Capitals; Prince George Cougars; Lethbridge, Alta.

Round Two (7)

#36 Charlie Elick (D) - Columbus Blue Jackets; Brandon Wheat Kings; Calgary, Alta.

#40 Julius Miettinen (C) - Seattle Kraken; Everett Silvertips; Helsinki, Finland

#41 Andrew Basha (LW) - Calgary Flames; Medicine Hat Tigers; Calgary, Alta.

#44 Harrison Brunicke (D) - Pittsburgh Penguins; Kamloops Blazers; Calgary, Alta.

#45 Ryder Ritchie (RW) - Minnesota Wild; Prince Albert Raiders; Kelowna, B.C.

#46 Tanner Howe (LW) - Pittsburgh Penguins; Regina Pats; Prince Albert, Sask.

#60 Evan Gardner (G) - Columbus Blue Jackets; Saskatoon Blades; Fort St. John, B.C.

Round Three (6)

#79 Tarin Smith (D) - Anaheim Ducks; Everett Silvertips; Porcupine Plain, Alta.

#80 Ondrej Becher (C) - Detroit Red Wings; Prince George Cougars; Ostrava, Czechia

#82 Carson Wetsch (RW) - San Jose Sharks; Calgary Hitmen; North Vancouver, B.C.

#87 Miguel Marques (RW) - Nashville Predators; Lethbridge Hurricanes; Prince George, B.C.

#94 Hiroki Gojsic (RW) - Nashville Predators; Kelowna Rockets; Langley, B.C.

#95 Adam Jecho (C) - St. Louis Blues; Edmonton Oil Kings; Zlin, Czechia

Round Four (2)

#105 Oliver Josephson (C) - Seattle Kraken; Red Deer Rebels; Victoria, B.C

#113 Tomas Mrsic (C) - St. Louis Blues; Medicine Hat Tigers; Surrey, B.C.

Round Five (8)

#130 Tyler Thorpe (RW) - Montreal Canadiens; Vancouver Giants; Richmond, B.C.

#131 Colton Roberts (D) - San Jose Sharks; Vancouver Giants; Maple Ridge, B.C.

#139 Max Graham (C) - New Jersey Devils; Kelowna Rockets; Kelowna, B.C.

#141 Clarke Caswell (LW) - Seattle Kraken; Swift Current Broncos; Brandon, Man.

#142 Chase Wutzke (G) - Minnesota Wild; Red Deer Rebels; Debden, Sask.

#143 Nate Misskey (D) - San Jose Sharks; Victoria Royals; Melfort, Sask.

#145 William McIsaac (D) - St. Louis Blues; Spokane Chiefs; Vancouver, B.C.

#161 Maxmilian Curran (C) - Colorado Avalanche; Tri-City Americans; Praha, Czechia

Round Six (4)

#170 Hunter Laing (C) - Calgary Flames; Prince George Cougars; Kelowna, B.C.

#177 Eric Jamieson (D) - Calgary Flames; Everett Silvertips; Calgary, Alta.

#189 Parker Alcos (D) - Vancouver Canucks; Edmonton Oil Kings; Port Moody, B.C.

#193 Hunter St. Martin (LW) - Florida Panthers; Medicine Hat Tigers; Edmonton, Alta.

Round Seven (2)

#206 Harrison Meneghin (G) - Tampa Bay Lightning; Lethbridge Hurricanes; South Surrey, B.C.

#225 Nathan Mayes (D) - Toronto Maple Leafs; Spokane Chiefs; Salmon Arm, B.C.

