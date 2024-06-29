Nate Misskey Selected 143rd Overall by the San Jose Sharks in 2024 NHL Draft

June 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Vegas, NV - The Victoria Royals are pleased to announce that defenceman Nate Misskey has been selected 143rd overall in the 5th round of the 2024 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks.

Heading into the draft, Misskey was ranked 89th by NHL Central Scouting in their final draft rankings.

19-year-old Misskey has suited up in 116 games for the Royals between 2021-2024 where he has tallied 12 goals and 36 assists for 48 points. The blueliner is coming off a career-high in goals, assists and points during the 2023-2024 season. Standing at 6'4", and 210 lbs, the product of Melfort, SK. was selected 64th overall by Victoria in the third round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

Prior to his time with the Royals, Misskey was a member of the U18 Prince Albert Mintos (SMAAHL). The blueliner also suited up for the Pacific Coast Academy U15 Prep Team (CSSHL) in 2019-20.

With his selection in the 2024 Draft, Misskey joins a list of 13 other members in team history to be selected in the NHL draft:

Nate Misskey (143rd overall - 2024) San Jose Sharks

Justin Kipkie (160th overall - 2023) Arizona Coyotes

Kalem Parker (181st overall - 2023) Minnesota Wild

Gannon Laroque (103rd overall - 2021) San Jose Sharks

Scott Walford (68th overall - 2017) Montreal Canadiens

Vladimir Bobylev (122nd overall - 2016) Toronto Maple Leafs

Jack Walker (152nd overall - 2016) Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthew Phillips (166th overall - 2016) Calgary Flames

Tyler Soy (205th overall - 2016) Anaheim Ducks

Chaz Reddekopp (187th overall - 2015) Los Angeles Kings

Austin Carroll (184th overall - 2014) Calgary Flames

Keegan Kanzig (67th overall - 2013) Calgary Flames

Steven Hodges (84th overall - 2012) Florida Panthers

Logan Nelson (133rd overall - 2012) Buffalo Sabres

